Apple has a lot of upcoming products that it's working on, as you'd expect. There are reports that it's getting ready to release a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air and a completely new external monitor that you might actually be able to afford — and those are just the tip of the iceberg. One of the more interesting rumors to surface this week is that Apple is also working on its largest-ever MacBook — and that it'll have has a foldable display that could make it a merger of laptop and tablet computer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO