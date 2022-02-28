ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Things Begins Its Final Season, The Good Doctor Makes an Early Comeback

 5 days ago
It’s the beginning of the end for Pamela Adlon’s acclaimed comedy Better Things, which kicks off its final season tonight on FX. Also today: The Good Doctor returns from hiatus earlier than planned, The Bachelor's Clayton Echard meets his potential in-laws in this season's Hometowns, HBO continues its Elena Ferrante quadrilogy...

Related
Jerry Springer admits The Jerry Springer Show was "stupid": But compared to social media nowadays, “our show is like I Love Lucy"

“I can’t think of anything more fun,” Springer tells Page Six. “I mean, I never took it seriously. I always knew it was a stupid show. But it’s fun, and people enjoyed it.” Springer compares The Jerry Springer Show to chewing gum, saying: “It isn’t going to save the world, but it’s not going to kill you either.”
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paige Spara
Carrie Coon
Morena Baccarin
Christine Baranski
Freddie Highmore
How Pamela Adlon Decided to Wrap Up the Final Season of ‘Better Things’ (VIDEO)

For a television series as unique and special as FX’s Better Things, it only makes sense to end it with a proper farewell to single mother/actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her colorful orbit of family and friends. In fact, without spoiling what’s to come in the final 10 episodes, Adlon reveals to TV Insider that she knew exactly what she wanted going into crafting the fifth season, which premieres on Monday on FX (next day on Hulu).
TV SERIES
Roush Review: ‘Better Things’ at Its Best in the Final Stretch

Will the real Pamela Adlon please stand up? It’s never easy distinguishing this accomplished auteur—writer, director, star—from her fictionalized alter ego, Sam Fox, the embattled mother and daughter whose hectic life is depicted in FX’s Peabody-winning Better Things, of which there are few better things on TV.
TV SERIES
Christina Hendricks says NBC failed in marketing Good Girls: "It was quirky and weird and smart and they kind of made it just look like a sitcom"

Hendricks is still ticked off over the cancelation last June after four seasons. Hendricks explained to People that NBC "told us we were going to get picked up and then two weeks later yanked it out from underneath us and took it away from us...So, we were kind of all like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' Because we loved it. We loved doing it, and [costars] Retta and Mae Whitman were like two... they still are two of my best friends and we love working together. So, every other day we send each other texts being like, 'I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.' But it was a little bit of a heartbreak, because we like doing it."
TV SERIES
How to Watch “Better Things” season 5 premiere

Better Things season 5 premieres tonight at 10pm on FX. Stream the final chapter for free with a FuboTV subscription. Better Things joins single mother of three, Sam Fox. The show follows her story as she cares for daughters Max, Frankie, and Duke, as well as her mother Phil—who happens to live right across the street—all while pursuing a career in acting. This season will be the last in the Better Things series. Sam’s daughters are growing up; and although she may be devoted to it, her profession remains draining. There is very little time left in the day for Sam to focus on herself. Fueled by love, humor, and an unfiltered honesty, this tight-knit family of women is ready for whatever the future holds. Watch the final season premiere tonight at 10pm on FX.
TV SERIES
Euphoria crew and background actors call Season 2 production "toxic" and "hellish"

Echoing one background actor's recent complaint, The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree reports, based on sources, that "aspects of Season 2’s production were hellish, with some describing the work environment—particularly in certain departments—as toxic. Workdays would sometimes stretch to 18 hours and there were several complaints made to SAG-AFTRA. At one point, after multiple complaints from background actors over working conditions, sources allege that a union representative was sent to the set to ensure that union guidelines were being followed. And despite the show’s ability to create stars out of its leading cast, plucking some actors off the street and plopping them on the screen, and crew members landing other high-profile gigs, several said they would decline an opportunity to return to Euphoria next season unless major changes were implemented." In a statement, HBO defended Euphoria's Season 2 production. “The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority," said HBO. "The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.” UPDATE: A source close to Euphoria told Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA. SAG would not comment on whether or not complaints were filed.
TV SERIES
Starz's Shining Vale is oddly insightful for a horror-comedy series that isn't scary or funny

"Comedies require visceral laughter and horror requires visceral unease, and it’s hard enough to evoke one or the other, much less achieve a simultaneous balance," says Daniel Fienberg of the Starz series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear. "For its first couple of episodes, Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan’s horror-comedy Shining Vale on Starz doesn’t work on either front. And as it proceeds, it still doesn’t quite find anything spooky or particularly hilarious. But the show does find a sharply satirical undercurrent, critiquing modern female domesticity in a way that grows increasingly pointed, locating a sort of sweet spot between The Shining and The Stepford Wives."
TV SERIES
Netflix's Pieces of Her struggles to locate a beating human heart at the center of its mystery

The eight-episode thriller starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, adapted by Charlotte Stoudt based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name, "starts by setting the scene in quick, easily legible strokes: the sleepy seaside town, the unassuming middle-aged mom, the aimless artist daughter, the loving but occasionally touchy relationship between them," says Angie Han. "The shooting that precipitates the narrative’s tangled series of events is appropriately shocking and horrifying, and the questions that follow raise an uneasy tone. Why is Laura so upset to be seen on TV in news reports about the incident? Why is she suddenly so insistent on distancing herself from her daughter? What doesn’t Andy know about her own family? As the threats Laura has anticipated draw closer, Andy goes on the run, first toward safety, and then toward the truths her mother has worked so hard to hide from her."
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Vikings: Valhalla aims to be sexy and like Game of Thrones, so it's not historically accurate

"The Vikings of Valhalla have a very particular look to them: scummy, as would befit people who sail across the ocean in an open boat for weeks at an end without stopping—but also, somehow, in the peak of health, stunning and vital, with shiny hair and strong teeth," says Rebecca Onion of the Netflix Vikings prequel series, adding: "Valhalla definitely takes place in a universe where Game of Thrones exists. Kings and local nobles fought amongst themselves for power in the historical England, Norway, and Denmark, so we get the excuse for writers to work in a bunch of Thrones-ish court intrigue. One king has married two queens, who then scheme to get one another out of the picture! A counselor fakes a king’s accidental death, to move court politics in his direction! And so on. That counselor, Godwin (played by David Oakes), is just like Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger; the Boy King, Edmund (played by Louis Davison) is (as a fan noted) a dead ringer for the annoying and super-evil Prince Joffrey."
TV & VIDEOS
