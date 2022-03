The Big 12 title will come down to Saturday. Kansas (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) will have a chance to claim at least a share of the conference title against Texas (21-9, 10-7) at home on Saturday. The game will end a four-game in eight day stretch for KU and the Jayhawks are coming off a close win over TCU on Thursday night. Texas, on the other hand, last played on Big Monday against Baylor, a game the Longhorns lost 68-61.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO