ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hein’s TV Picks: Better Things Is Good to the Last Drop

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYC

Pamela Adlon On To 'Better Things,' Black American Refugee, Listening Party: Judy Collins, Good Vibes: Ukraine Support, New Guggenheim Exhibition

Pamela Adlon is the creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," which tells the story of Sam Fox (played by Adlon), a single mother and working actress, as she raises her three daughters Max, Frankie, and Duke. Adlon joins us to discuss the fifth and final season of the much-loved comedy series, IndieWire dubbed the last season "an experience like nothing else on television," which premieres tonight, February 28.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Christina Hendricks says NBC failed in marketing Good Girls: "It was quirky and weird and smart and they kind of made it just look like a sitcom"

Hendricks is still ticked off over the cancelation last June after four seasons. Hendricks explained to People that NBC "told us we were going to get picked up and then two weeks later yanked it out from underneath us and took it away from us...So, we were kind of all like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' Because we loved it. We loved doing it, and [costars] Retta and Mae Whitman were like two... they still are two of my best friends and we love working together. So, every other day we send each other texts being like, 'I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.' But it was a little bit of a heartbreak, because we like doing it."
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

The Final Season of ‘Better Things’ Is a Moment of Change for TV

“Better Things,” launching its fifth and final season February 28, is not the highest-profile show to have recently announced its conclusion, or the flashiest. But its time on FX has been a small-scale triumph both of art and of persistence — and a moment in TV history that seems to be flickering out of view.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

When it’s better to be disturbed than distracted, there’s Discomfort TV

I can’t say I expected PBS’s “All Creatures Great and Small” to become a series that I’d hear about for months. Viewers have really cottoned to its compassionate point of view, as well as its celebration of innocence and natural beauty in the moments before World War II. The show, which just wrapped its second season, has been given the label Comfort TV, a label that, justifiably, has gained currency since the beginning of the pandemic.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hein
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Blackbeard
Primetimer

Jerry Springer admits The Jerry Springer Show was "stupid": But compared to social media nowadays, “our show is like I Love Lucy"

“I can’t think of anything more fun,” Springer tells Page Six. “I mean, I never took it seriously. I always knew it was a stupid show. But it’s fun, and people enjoyed it.” Springer compares The Jerry Springer Show to chewing gum, saying: “It isn’t going to save the world, but it’s not going to kill you either.”
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

50 Cent threatens to pull his Power shows off Starz because Power Book IV: Force hasn't yet been renewed

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," the rapper/producer captioned a video of a man shoving clothes into a suitcase -- one of several Instagram posts with a suitcase theme. "They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show (but) they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here.” He also tagged Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora in one caption, writing: “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scripts we out!” Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, replied: “Oh boy!” Starz has yet to respond when The Wrap reached out to comment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Better Things#Tv Guide#Tv Series#The New York Times#Fx#British
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'Law & Order' hasn't changed, and that's a good thing

Back after a 12-year interregnum is “Law & Order,” the Coca-Cola Classic of NBC’s Dick Wolf universe. It’s not as if the brand, or its sister brand of shows that begin with the word “Chicago,” has been moribund in the meantime, with its hot-button topics, its where-and-when title cards, accompanied by a signature dun-dun. Still, it is nice in a way to have back a “Law & Order” that builds its episodes around homicides rather than, like “Law & Order: SVU,” sex crimes — even though the opening episode in the long-in-coming 21st season does involve sex crimes. And you will find that, except in the manner the series was always changing, swapping new characters in and out over its many years, the taste remains the same.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thebrag.com

Here’s all the streaming goodness available on Apple TV+ in March

There’s a bunch of new must-see movies and TV shows set to arrive on Apple TV+ in March. A new limited series based on a popular podcast arrives on the streaming platform on March 18th. WeCrashed follows the rise and fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, looking at the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. The cast is incredibly strong, with America Ferrara backing up leads Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Amy Poehler's goal for Lucy and Desi was to avoid making a documentary where "“funny people talk about how funny everyone is”"

"I was trying to figure out, as a filmmaker, what would be my way in and my point of view," Poehler says of her Amazon documentary on I Love Lucy's Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. "I do find that with people this famous and accomplished, you hear words like 'pioneer' or 'genius' a lot and it’s like … OK. There have been so many tributes already. I was excited when I talked to White Horse and Imagine, and I basically said there are a couple of things I want to try to avoid. One was to spend the whole movie having funny people talk about how funny everyone is. I wanted to try to bring them back down to earth. Then I figured out that the love story is really the thing that, hopefully, keeps people watching." ALSO: Lucy and Desi offers a clear, concise explanation of how these two unlikely impresarios dominated American pop culture in the mid-20th century.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Primetimer

Euphoria crew and background actors call Season 2 production "toxic" and "hellish"

Echoing one background actor's recent complaint, The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree reports, based on sources, that "aspects of Season 2’s production were hellish, with some describing the work environment—particularly in certain departments—as toxic. Workdays would sometimes stretch to 18 hours and there were several complaints made to SAG-AFTRA. At one point, after multiple complaints from background actors over working conditions, sources allege that a union representative was sent to the set to ensure that union guidelines were being followed. And despite the show’s ability to create stars out of its leading cast, plucking some actors off the street and plopping them on the screen, and crew members landing other high-profile gigs, several said they would decline an opportunity to return to Euphoria next season unless major changes were implemented." In a statement, HBO defended Euphoria's Season 2 production. “The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority," said HBO. "The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.” UPDATE: A source close to Euphoria told Variety that no formal complaints were ever filed to SAG-AFTRA. SAG would not comment on whether or not complaints were filed.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jameela Jamil and Sarah Hyland board Peacock's Pitch Perfect

Jamil, Hyland and Lera Abova are joining Adam Devine on the spinoff of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise. Jamil will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Hyland stars as Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. The casting reunites Hyland and Devine, who played a couple on Modern Family. The casting also reunites Jamil and Pitch Perfect showrunner Megan Amram after working together on The Good Place.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy