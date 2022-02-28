ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Red Metal Resources – David Skarica

By David Skarica
wallstreetwindow.com
 5 days ago

David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net interviews the CEO of Red Metal Resources. David Skarica has a marketing agreement with Red Metal and he owns the stock as does his family. Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Red Metal Resources. Because Red Metal...

Seeking Alpha

Sibanye-Stillwater says metal resources, reserves declined in 2021

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -3.0%) turns lower after reporting its platinum group metals and gold resources for its South African operations fell in 2021 from a year earlier. The miner said total PGM resources fell to 318.7M oz at year-end 2021 from 391.9M oz. in 2020, which includes resources in the measured, indicated and inferred categories across both the Americas and Southern Africa operations.
CPER: Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive For The Red Metal

On 02/18, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other regulators announced measures to to stimulate the country's industrial sectors. In the past months, copper prices have been rallying to record levels. Amid rising uncertainties over inflation and the subsequent rate hikes to stem down escalating costs, copper prices have shown little signs of weakening. Prices remain supported by an expanding credit market in China and concerns over a looming supply shortage due to low exchange-based stocks. While I am bullish on the long-run prospects for copper due to supply constraints and rising demand from the green transition, I believe that there will inevitably be some corrections to the current price level in the near future. Such will present attractive entry points for long investors. For investors seeking an ETF exposure to copper, the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) offers a decent correlation with the S&P Copper Index.
