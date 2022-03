Windows 10 is full of interesting features, but you’ll probably never utilize many of them. For example, Internet Explorer 11, Windows Media Player, HyperV, Telnet Client, and XPS Viewer are some of that platform’s less essential features. So, why not disable superfluous Windows 10 components you don’t need? This is how you can quickly disable the features you don’t want in Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO