The culinary world goes through regular cycles where they find a new spicy food or topping and become deeply obsessed. A few years ago it was Sriracha sauce, more recently it was chili crisp, and now we have a new successor: hot honey sauce. As the name suggests, it’s a spice-infused honey, giving dishes that combo punch of spicy and sweet, and it has become a go-to addition for everything from pork chops to ice cream. Of course, our friends at Wendy’s® couldn’t let a culinary breakthrough go to waste, especially not one that pairs so well with, say, a crispy chicken sandwich.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO