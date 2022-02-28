Neighbors: Pilot VanMeter helping the dreams of others to take flight

Alyssa VanMeter sits in the cockpit of a Stearman biplane during last year's Dream Flights Mission. (Provided/Fly Allyssa)

Allyssa VanMeter is among the rare number of women in a particular field, and has even been recognized by a national women’s business magazine for her efforts to get more women interested in her passion.

“My goal has been to inspire women to get into aviation,” said the 33-year-old VanMeter, a licensed pilot. “We are kind of like unicorns, women only make up 6 percent of those in aviation.”

VanMeter is well-known in aviation circles across the nation as Fly Allyssa, her Instagram persona, and regularly makes social media posts about her experiences and adventures.



“I am hyper-connected to all of the women in aviation and we are such a small group that we stick together and have each other’s backs,” VanMeter said. “Aviation is like this huge family where we support and love each other.”

Besides her Instagram presence, VanMeter is the co-host of the Cockpits and Cocktails podcast that talks about women in aviation, how they got started and where they are in their careers.

It’s been quite a journey for the White Hall native who started doing hair in Jacksonville 14 years ago and is co-owner of Meraki Hair & Nails in downtown Jacksonville.

“The same time I was opening the salon I was taking flight lessons at Jacksonville Municipal Airport,” VanMeter said. “I had a family friend from Alton take me up on a flight, we flew to lunch, got to meet a bunch of pilots, and I had so much fun that I called Jacksonville the next day and started lessons. Six months later, I had my license.”

VanMeter was at first satisfied to simply have her private pilot’s license, but as she met more pilots and began networking and volunteering with aviation organizations, she decided to go further in the aviation field. VanMeter recently received a scholarship to pursue her commercial pilot’s license and has about 450 cockpit hours. Careers in aviation typically require about 500 hours.

VanMeter would like to eventually demonstrate new aircraft for prospective buyers while keeping her on-line presence that encourages women and young people to get into aviation.

“It’s a misconception that to be able to fly, you have to be rich.,” VanMeter said. “The fact that I am standing behind a salon chair all day and working at a restaurant at night just to be able to fly airplanes is proof of that.”

VanMeter co-owned an airplane at one point, but now she’s part of a Springfield club with many members, each of whom can rent one of the group’s four aircraft by the hour.

VanMeter first caught the aviation bug during a helicopter tour of the Lake of the Ozarks where she was mesmerized by the perspective of the multi-fingered body of water from above. Since then, because of her aviation connections, VanMeter has been able to fly over Alaska where she got to see “places beyond breathtaking;” attended aircraft pylon races near Budapest, Hungary; and flew World War II veterans in an open-cockpit Stearman biplane for the Dream Flights Mission.

“Living from a backpack, flying around in an open cockpit biplane and being able to honor so many of our country‘s heroes was such a blessing,” VanMeter said.

VanMeter is no stranger to breaking gender barriers. She grew up with two older brothers and wrestled at North Greene High School, where her father was the wrestling coach.

“I grew up in a boy-dominated atmosphere,” VanMeter said. “I’ve tried a little bit of everything. I also took up sewing because my mom owned a sewing shop.”

“Being an aviation ‘six percenter’ is intimidating, so I think we have to put in a little bit more effort to prove ourselves and to be taken seriously,” VanMeter said. “You can’t be seen as somebody who has been given everything because you are pretty, you have to work hard for it.”

VanMeter recently received recognition when she was named one of 101 Women Pilots of Instagram by Goss Club, a business magazine for women. Despite the publicity, she realizes that female pilots are still a rare breed.

“If I’m at the Jacksonville or Alton airports and I see another female pilot, I’m not going to leave the airport without introducing myself,” VanMeter said. “I didn’t know a single pilot starting out, let alone a female pilot.”

“If you meet other pilots, the joke is, ‘how do you know there’s a pilot in the room? It’s because they tell you,’” VanMeter said. “You’ll start every conversation with a reference to flying. We just have to get it out there.”

It’s easy to spot VanMeter as she drives around Jacksonville in her SUV with Meraki graphics and a “totally true” window message that reads, “Don’t worry, I fly better than I drive.”

“In the cockpit it’s a different atmosphere, you are focusing on exactly what you are doing and not what you need to do when you get home,” VanMeter said. “When you find something like aviation that makes you so happy, you want to guide people to figure out their passion and to follow their dreams.”