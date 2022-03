The first monthly tire collection of 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The collection site is the same as in 2021, the lot next to Twin State Salon Supply. If unfamiliar with the lot, look for the two large trailers. Only tires from cars and trucks will be accepted. Tires must not include the rim. This program is provided by REAP, DEP, The City of Hinton and Safe and Sound Security. The post First Monthly Tire Collection of 2022 Scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO