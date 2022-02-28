ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox: China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

By Roxanne Liu, David Stanway
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zElvR_0eR1Qnqj00

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. read more

Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE , showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials.

Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.

FRONT-RUNNER ARCoV

The only candidate being tested in large-scale Phase III clinical trials is the two-dose ARCoV from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co Ltd and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd (300142.SZ).

Walvax in August obtained approval for trials in Indonesia and Mexico, with efficacy results yet to be released. It said in February it has postponed a trial in Nepal after largely finishing the recruitment of overseas Phase III participants.

Vice Chairman Huang Zhen in January said Walvax was working to identify COVID-19 infections among trial participants. He also said Walvax has the annual capacity to make 400 million doses in bulk form, and intended to increase that capacity.

Walvax is also trialling ARCoV in China as a booster for those who have had received certain non-mRNA vaccines.

In February, a small study showed ARCoV's neutralising antibody activity against the Omicron variant was much weaker than against a strain with no major mutation. A booster shot readily induced antibody production in animal tests. read more

Two altered versions of ARCoV targeting Omicron induced antibody levels comparable to those elicited by the original ARCoV in animal tests.

The U.S. Commerce Department in December added AMMS to a trade blacklist that restricts its access to U.S. exports. It is unclear whether that will impact ARCoV's development.

HOW DOES ARCOV DIFFER?

ARCoV has many differences from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. For example, the Western shots instruct the human body to produce antigens mimicking the coronavirus' spike protein, while ARCoV targets just a specific part of the protein.

Chinese researchers said ARCoV can remain stable at 2-8°C for at least six months. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those aged 12-plus is approved for storage also at 2-8°C but for only a month.

Moderna's vaccine can also be stored at the same temperature for about a month, and the developer in April said data showed it could be stable for up to three months.

OTHER CHINESE MRNA CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19

Stemirna Therapeutics Co Ltd has a candidate designed to target the Delta variant in a mid-stage clinical trial in Laos. It is applying for trials of an updated version that it said showed early promise against variants such as Omicron.

Guangzhou RiboBio Co Ltd began an early stage clinical trial in China in January.

AIM Vaccine Co Ltd in January said its candidate appears safe and able to trigger an immune response based on data from an early-stage Phase I trial. It has not formally published its findings.

RNACure has partnered Walvax to develop mRNA vaccines targeting variants. It said in January it was applying for clinical trials for a candidate that showed broad-spectrum protection against variants in animal tests.

Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK) have said they were working on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group Co Ltd said it has designed an mRNA candidate targeting the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and David Stanway in Shanghai; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
CBS New York

New vaccine demonstrates 100% efficacy against severe COVID, hospitalizations

NEW YORK -- There's some exciting news about the effectiveness of a new COVID vaccine about to be submitted for FDA authorization.It's a vaccine that's said to provide total protection against COVID, and CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says that's for a very specific type of COVID infection, the one was actually care most about.The first companies to produce an effective vaccine against COVID-19 were Moderna and Pfizer, both using a new messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology. Largely forgotten in the vaccine race were numerous more conventional vaccine technologies.Now, two doses of a new COVID vaccine that is based on a conventional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Mrna#Omicron#U S Biotech Moderna Inc#Chinese#Amms#Arcov
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Akhil Aravind

An Indian man claims he got 12 Covid-19 vaccination shots and experiences lesser backache

According to multiple reports, a man in India received 12 coronavirus vaccinations and believes it helped with other health issues like back pain. Brahmdeo Mandal is an 85-year-old retired postmaster from Bihar, a state in eastern India. He says he received nine of the vaccine shots using his national identity card and the rest with his wife’s phone number and voting card.
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fortune

Scientists said we’d take annual COVID jabs like flu shots. Now Fauci says it might be only every 5 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the world is nearly over the full-blown first phase of the pandemic and that the worst may be behind us. He also added that annual vaccine boosters might not be needed as we once thought.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Moderna says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but you’ll still need an annual booster shot

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. drugmaker Moderna announced today that it anticipates the pandemic will be in its final stages by the end of the year in some parts of the world, but the company predicts that seasonal booster shots will be needed for protection against breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy