Demand for Natural Antiseptic And Disinfectant to Surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2031 – Fact.MR Study

Kinder Morgan is a different company than the one which investors still hold a grudge since 2015 as its financial discipline has allowed a mountain of debt to be repaid. It's amazing how you can put one set of facts in in front of a group of individuals and come away with multiple conclusions. I write a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha about traditional energy companies, but that doesn't mean I am anti-renewables. Renewables will play an important role in supporting the growing energy demand over the next several decades. I am not sure if you will find anyone who will disagree with this as it is a fact. The aspect of the global energy debate is recognizing that traditional sources of energy will also be needed, and renewable energy is unlikely to eradicate them by 2040 or 2050. I fully support the growth in renewables, but we need to start having an honest conversation about what is realistic to meet the growing demand for energy. A lot of figureheads utilize their platform to rally their supporters and push for change. Every industry evolves, and change is constantly occurring, but the bare minimum will occur if both sides are unwilling to evaluate the facts without their agendas clouding their judgment.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO