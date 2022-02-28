ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for Natural Antiseptic And Disinfectant to Surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2031 – Fact.MR Study

By Fact.MR
 6 days ago

250 Pages Natural Antiseptic And Disinfectant Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Natural Antiseptic And Disinfectant to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the...

rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Rio Tinto reports record profit and US$16.8bn dividend on bumper iron ore prices

Rio Tinto has reported its best-ever annual profit and a record full-year dividend of US$16.8bn, boosted by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China. The stellar results cap a mixed year for the world’s biggest iron ore producer, during which demand for its mainstay product picked up with the global economy slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic but inflation and Chinese scrutiny on prices created headwinds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan: The Growing 6% Dividend Will Be Fueled By The Demand For Natural Gas

Kinder Morgan is a different company than the one which investors still hold a grudge since 2015 as its financial discipline has allowed a mountain of debt to be repaid. It's amazing how you can put one set of facts in in front of a group of individuals and come away with multiple conclusions. I write a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha about traditional energy companies, but that doesn't mean I am anti-renewables. Renewables will play an important role in supporting the growing energy demand over the next several decades. I am not sure if you will find anyone who will disagree with this as it is a fact. The aspect of the global energy debate is recognizing that traditional sources of energy will also be needed, and renewable energy is unlikely to eradicate them by 2040 or 2050. I fully support the growth in renewables, but we need to start having an honest conversation about what is realistic to meet the growing demand for energy. A lot of figureheads utilize their platform to rally their supporters and push for change. Every industry evolves, and change is constantly occurring, but the bare minimum will occur if both sides are unwilling to evaluate the facts without their agendas clouding their judgment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study reveals strong demand for open-access science

While a dominant narrative of American life paints a bleak picture of poorly informed internet partisans duking it out over a landscape denuded of anything resembling truth or reality, a new study from the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy offers a different take while also advancing the use of machine learning in the social sciences and an understanding of the importance of open-access, science-based information to everyday Americans.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Disinfectants#Cagr#Cardinal Health#Bio Cide International#Bd#Steris Plc#Johnson Johnson
AFP

More than $1.5 bn bid so far in US offshore wind auction

Energy companies interested in developing offshore wind sites bid more than $1.5 billion Wednesday in by far the biggest US auction for the renewable power. Nearly 25 firms were authorized to participate in the auction, including European companies Avangrid Renewables, Equinor ASA and EDF Renewables Development, as well as US groups Invenergy and Arevia Power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study inspects the nature of soft X-ray transient MAXI J0637−430

Using the AstroSat spacecraft, Indian astronomers have observed a soft X-ray transient known as MAXI J0637−430. Results of the study, published February 18 on the arXiv pre-print repository, deliver essential information regarding spectral properties of this source, what could help us unveil its true nature. X-ray binaries are composed...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

US pharma groups advance $25 bn opioid settlement

Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors said Friday that opioid settlements worth nearly $25 billion had garnered enough support from opposing litigants to be finalized in court. The final step in the process will be for both sides to seek a court order finalizing the agreement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Poorer nations need $60 bn a year to protect nature: NGOs

Wealthy countries should provide at least $60 billion every year to the world's poorest nations to combat biodiversity loss, an alliance of environment groups said Tuesday. The appeal by WWF, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and other green groups was launched on the sidelines of a major UN environment meeting in Nairobi.
ENVIRONMENT

