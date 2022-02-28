Letter: The cats have no options

Okay, I know how the headline reads. Let's unpack that. When I was a kid, we always had pets in the house. When I was really young (think early eighties), we apparently had a German Shephard dog, but I don't remember it. We never had a dog after that. I remember cats. We had a cat named Sunny that was an orange tabby or something like that. I remember as a kid my parents told me one day that Sunny had gone to live on a farm. I totally believed it. Why? Because my Grandparents had a farm out in Smithton. I thought, "Oh sure, someone needed another barn cat, no big deal." Even when I was that age, I knew that possums, raccoons, rats, bugs, all sorts of creatures could get into the barn and eat feed they weren't supposed to. So, you have to have barn cats to keep them away. It made sense that Sunny was needed.

SMITHTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO