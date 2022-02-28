ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

Nearly a year ago, Oregon forward Sedona Prince took to Twitter to expose some of the more glaring...

www.perutribune.com

On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MySanAntonio

Here are the Texas teams expected to make the NCAA March Madness tourney

With a little over a week until Selection Sunday, there are seven Texas schools expected to make the men’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, according to ESPN’s latest bracketology. Baylor University is the highest-ranked Texas school, ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and projected to be the top seed in the South region.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

UD Women advance to the finals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament

Wilmington, DE — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team advanced to the finals of the Atlantic 10 Championship beating VCU, 59-48, Saturday afternoon at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE. Grad student Erin Whalen led Dayton with 20 points on 7-14 shooting, including five three-pointers. She scored...
WILMINGTON, DE
247Sports

March Madness bubble watch: Projecting NCAA Tournament hopefuls in or out

March Madness is here and college basketball's teams on the bubble are trying to make lasting impressions during the final week of the regular season prior to the NCAA Tournament bracket unveiling on March 13. Last week's catastrophic showing from teams inside the top 10 of the AP Poll — seven losses on a single day for the first time ever — caused a ripple effect in the polls, but did very little to alter the group of squads fighting each other for the final four spots in the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Oregon State
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
WSB Radio

MLB talks resume Sunday; Scherzer favors playoff 'ghost win'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of a 14-team postseason start off a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead. Major League Baseball and locked-out players, who resume talks Sunday,...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB

