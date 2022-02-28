Dog finds human jawbone on NC beach

A dog found a human jawbone in sand on Masonboro Island, an uninhabited barrier island near Wilmington shown in this Coastal Land Trust image.

WILMINGTON — Next to nothing is known about a human jawbone a dog dug out of the sand four years ago.

A man walked his dog July 1, 2018, along the beach at Masonboro Island, a barrier island nature preserve reachable only by boat.

The dog pulled a peculiar object out of the sand. The man recovered it, realizing it to be a bone. Believing it might be human, he turned it over to the authorities, according to a medical examiner investigation report.

Washed ashore, unearthed in shallow graves, stumbled upon in the woods, discovered in abandoned houses, killed on busy roads and located in rivers, ponds and along railroad tracks, more than 120 bodies remain unidentified in North Carolina. This is one of their stories.

The jawbone, called a mandible by medical examiners, had six teeth, Dr. Craig Nelson noted in his autopsy examination.

“The teeth have calculi, are minimally worn and have no restorations. The mandible has evidence of periodontal disease consistent with abscess. It is white-tan and worn, with a faint odor of seawater,” Nelson wrote in the report.

Calculi is plural for calculus, commonly known as tartar or hardened plaque.

With little to go on, Nelson couldn’t determine a cause or manner of death.

The age, race or sex couldn’t be definitely determined either. Since the remains consist of only a jawbone, the person’s height, weight, hair, eye color and other descriptive characteristics are unknown.

The bone’s case number in the National Missing and Unidentified Person System is 57214. Anyone with information about the case can call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4535.