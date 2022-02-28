Senior design students prepare for spring fashion show

Click here to read the full article. The Ethical Fashion Initiative brought together its best and brightest at a cocktail showcase for its first official event on the Paris Fashion Week calendar. “This is the best group of designers we have accelerated,” said program chief technical adviser Simone Cipriani. “We wanted them to be here in fashion week because these people are not only designers, in their own countries they’re agents of change. We find that this new generation of creative talents have something to say in the world of today.”More from WWDBackstage at Elie Saab RTW Fall 2022Elie Saab RTW...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO