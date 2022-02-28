ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior design students prepare for spring fashion show

By FRANKIE BEER
Daily Evergreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior design students have waited their entire college career for the opportunity to participate in WSU’s annual fashion show: their last chance to reveal who they are as an artist before graduation. This semester, 14 seniors in the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design, and Textiles are preparing to...

dailyevergreen.com

Sourcing Journal

FIT Students Design Streetwear Inspired by Ludacris-Helmed Kids Show

Click here to read the full article. Eight FIT students and graduates designed a 50-piece line inspired by Netflix’s “Karma’s World.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThe RealReal Loses $500K in Madison Ave. Smash-and-GrabThe Future of Streetwear Is Community Over SubcultureStadium Goods Expands Focus on Original Apparel With Renovated SoHo StoreBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Odessa American

OC fashion show

The Annual Praise and Fashion Show presented by Odessa College in celebration of Black History Month at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Fashions are provided by Mary’s Fashions. The fashion show will be presented virtually and will be live streamed for the general public at tinyurl.com/2amm3ub9.
ODESSA, TX
Refinery29

Designers Are Holding Fashion Shows In The Metaverse. Will It Take Off?

For the past decade, the fashion industry has spewed a lot of talk about democratization. With the age of social media and the arrival of bloggers-turned-influencers, there was no other way for the industry to stay relevant than to open up its doors. But the geographical, cultural, and economic barriers were still there. Now, fashion is embracing a whole new world that could shake up the status quo once again — the metaverse.
Complex

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

While black fashion designers are a rarity in the industry, there are many who have made great strides—not only in their designs, but in creating opportunities for other designers of color. That's why we wanted to highlight some of the notable names whose ideas and innovations have helped shape the course of fashion.
Boston Herald

Kenya, 16, has designs on a fashion career

Kenya is a 16-year-old girl who describes herself as fun, outgoing and caring. She loves style and fashion, and would like to work in the fashion industry. Other favorite activities include arts and crafts projects, singing, dancing and playing sports. In school, Kenya gets along with others and makes friends easily. She is an intelligent young lady who performs at grade level.
WWD

Ethical Fashion Initiative Fetes Young African Designers

Click here to read the full article. The Ethical Fashion Initiative brought together its best and brightest at a cocktail showcase for its first official event on the Paris Fashion Week calendar. “This is the best group of designers we have accelerated,” said program chief technical adviser Simone Cipriani. “We wanted them to be here in fashion week because these people are not only designers, in their own countries they’re agents of change. We find that this new generation of creative talents have something to say in the world of today.”More from WWDBackstage at Elie Saab RTW Fall 2022Elie Saab RTW...
WDTV

Local fashion designer takes on New York Fashion Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A local fashion designer featured at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022. Dee Collins-Allevato went to the Big Apple to show her line “Little Black Designs” at fashion week. She got her big start in the industry while working under California designer Leon Max...
CLARKSBURG, WV

