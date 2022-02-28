ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost in language: A poem

By Vishwaa Sofat
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou speak four languages. you use these words to be you. if your language and their language is the same language?. or at least your lousy English makes you think you do. There have been too many times that you’ve been laughed at. for your sentence not making...

