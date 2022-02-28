Lost in language: A poem

Waking up late Sundays with gut-wrenching stomach pains and a hazy recollection of the previous night is getting old. We’ve all been there — it’s Saturday night, and you reluctantly find yourself in the disgusting bathroom of a party you somehow finessed your way into, and as you ferociously wash the frat off of your hands, you glance up at the lopsided mirror above the sink, only to be bombarded with various thoughts. First and foremost, you claw wildly at the imperfection in your hair that only you can notice before reminding yourself that the rooms are so dimly lit it doesn’t even matter anyway. But as the thumping bass pounds menacingly outside the door, you start to question every decision that led you to this exact point.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO