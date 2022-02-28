ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass arrests as Belarus confirms ditching non-nuclear status in referendum vote

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - About 800 people were arrested as Belarus voted to ditch its non-nuclear status in a referendum that raises the stakes at a time when the country has become a staging ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday.

The vote sparked the biggest protests in months as thousands took to the streets in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has imposed a sweeping crackdown on dissent after a contested election challenged his grip on power in 2020.

The vote to change the constitution, passed by 65% according to official data, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It comes at a time when Lukashenko has fallen in line behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbours.

"Despite the numerous calls from destructive Telegram channels to destabilize the situation, which were spread by citizens outside the country, mass protests did not happen. Police officers were focused on prompt response and suppression of provocations," the interior ministry said.

The new constitution also gives powers to an assembly created by Lukashenko and populated by party loyalists, officials and pro-government activists, and gives lifetime immunity from prosecution to the president if he leaves office.

On Sunday, speaking at a polling station, Lukashenko said that he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko's rival in the 2020 vote, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had called on Belarusians to use the referendum vote to protest against the war against Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation" to disarm Kyiv.

In videos and photos posted on social media, dozens of people gathered at polling stations in Minsk and other cities in Belarus on Sunday. Several videos showed the crowd chanting "No to war".

"There is little we can do now, with all this terror and horror in which we live. But I wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't try to do something. We are already considered accomplices,” said Elena, 45, who came to one of the polling stations along with a couple of dozen people. She declined to provide further information about herself for security reasons.

The West has already said it will not recognise the results of the referendum.

Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 77

just an Xmas grinch
4d ago

funny how we have a situation in Russia and Ukraine and now Belarus and we can still have in fighting within our own country I think it's time we all Unite

Reply(6)
24
Fred Palazzo
4d ago

Just like Iran, where we will not allow to have nuclear capabilities, we should say the same thing for Belarus, because of their beligerance with their neighbors. Just because you had nukes at one time, does not mean you are responsible enough to have them again. Let Belarus know what the price of trying to secure nuclear weapons on their soil from the rest of Europe, regardless of anything else going on. Tell them that in order to have nukes, they must become Russia again. Which leaves Russia with the border country non nato dilemma

Reply
23
Mark Campbell
4d ago

Putin's Long Arm ! This Guy must step down / Be forced out, before he puts it all in motion,,, Once they go, They blow -

Reply(1)
5
Reuters

Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

The Kremlin’s website went down and Russian TV channels were “hacked to play Ukrainian songs” following a string of reported cyberattacks as Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country continued.Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency announced on Saturday that six Russian government websites, including the Kremlin’s, were down, according to The Kyiv Independent.The agency also stated that the Russian media regulator’s website had gone down, and that hackers had got Russian TV channels to play the Ukrainian music.Hacking collective Anonymous took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned.”The latest move comes after the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

