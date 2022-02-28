Grays Harbor College wrestlers win fair share of conference championships

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Grays Harbor College wrestling team poses for a photo at the conclusion of the NCWA Northwest Conference Championships on Saturday at Aberdeen High School. GHC won 12 individual titles at the meet.

The Grays Harbor College men’s and women’s wrestling programs had plenty to celebrate after collecting 12 individual championships and a team title at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association’s Northwest Conference Championships Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

The Chokers men’s team scored 236 points to secure the team title, besting second-place Washington State University by 73 points.

Big Bend Community College (97 points) placed third followed by University of Oregon (55.5) and the University of Washington (53) rounding out the top five.

Eight GHC wrestlers took home conference championships by winning their respective individual weight classes. Donnie Krissak (125 pounds), Saul Rocha (141), Elijah Gandert (149), Vincent Jacinto (157), Karter Kares (165), Desmond Bowers (184), Sione Halo (197) and Octavio Alejandre (235) each won individual titles for GHC.

Five Chokers placed second in the men’s competition with Colton Duncan (149), Kyle Yazzie (165), Ryan Cummings (174), Lucus Ashley (235) and William Christman (285) each earning conference runner-up honors.

In the women’s competition, GHC placed second overall with 135 points.

Big Bend took the conference championship with 187.5 points.

Washington State placed third with 34 points followed by Washington (22) and Linfield University (18).

Four GHC women’s wrestlers won conference titles. Dallas Gomez (123), Tatum Pine (130), Grace Miller (136) and Jocelyn Fierro (143) each won championships in their respective weight class for the Chokers.

Grays Harbor’s Andrea Jones (155) and Reneah Ureste (191) each placed second.

“It was a great day of wrestling,” GHC head coach Kevin Pine said. “It was a very solid tournament for us. Now we have another 10 days to make some minor adjustments, tighten up our technique and get ready for nationals.”

GHC is scheduled to compete in the NCWA National Championships beginning Thursday, March 10 in Allen, Texas.

For full meet results, visit arena.flowrestling.org/event/3dc3f982-42da-932f-fadd-c4842bb86367.