Music

Devin Roy Drops New Album ‘Underneath’ (The Grey Sky)

By Trillest Ent
24hip-hop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article28 year old emerging artist Devin Roy has a lot to say, and will use whatever medium possible to convey his thoughts. Since his initial release, “M.A.N.,” Devin Roy has maintained the momentum...

24hip-hop.com

Popculture

BROODS Singer Georgia Nott Talks 'Futuristic Themes' of New Album 'Space Island' (Exclusive)

Just three years following their critically acclaimed third studio album Don't Feed the Pop Monster, New Zealand duo BROODS' newest electro-pop record, Space Island, is finally releasing this Friday. With fans eager to hear more from the musical pair made up of siblings Caleb and Georgia Nott illuminating their personal journeys through surf rock and synth-pop numbers, lead singer Georgia tells PopCulture.com exclusively she hopes listeners will find comfort in Space Island, especially amid such a contentious and isolating time in our life.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
#Jazz#Spidey Motor
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Taylor made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007 following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival. Taylor and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie & H.E.R. Are Pilots In The New Visual For "Closer"

Saweetie is nominated for best new artist at the Grammy's, and she also has a song up for an award as well. With that in mind, there is no doubt that her star is rising in the hip-hop world, and she is making the most of this status. On Friday, Saweetie came through for her fans and dropped a brand new single called "Closer," which features none other than R&B superstar, H.E.R. The track is already gaining a ton of traction, and now, the two have released a music video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Was Married 3 Times During His Career: All About His Ex-Wives and Love Life

Motown founder Berry Gordy has experienced a tremendous career full of success and worked with some of the world’s most iconic artists. The legendary producer is the brains behind huge hits like “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson 5. The Grammy nominee was married three times throughout his career that has spanned more than six decades.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Won't Stop Going Off About the Show's Latest Change

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in the studio, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. On January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the cohosts were recording in their New York City studio like old times. In the 30-second clip, viewers were given a tour of the set and a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes (lots of crew running around!). What's more, the daytime show's announcer Deja Vu was spotted singing and dancing before introducing Kelly and Ryan to folks watching from home.
TV SHOWS
UV Cavalier Daily

Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and the legacy of neo-soul

“[Music is] going through a rebirthing process, and I found myself being one of the midwives,” said Erykah Badu after the 1997 release of her first album, “Baduizm,” which turned 25 two weeks ago. As Black History Month comes to a close, it becomes increasingly important to remember the contributions of Black artists like Badu — often referred to as the “Godmother of Neo-Soul.” Through her work, she would go on to influence an entire generation of successful, genre-bending artists driven by her experimentation, from Frank Ocean to Ari Lennox.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES

