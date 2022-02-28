NY Marine Warning and Forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Get ready for a misty and foggy start to our Friday. As a warm front slowly lifts north through our area this morning to midday, areas of dense fog and mist will be widespread. Temperatures to start are in the 30s and 40s and today's high temperature forecast is a tricky one. Since the warm front will lift first across North Carolina, I expect this is where we'll have highs in the 70s today. For the Southside, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s and for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, highs will only reach the 50s. While the fog should evaporate during the second half of the afternoon, skies will stay mainly cloudy and a spotty shower will be possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO