Environment

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

 5 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS...

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrella, the shorts, and the coat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Spring-like weather makes a quick return, and then back to below-normal temperatures. Unsettled weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Clouds and spotty showers today, but it will be much warmer. Highs will warm to the low 70s. It will be...
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in. the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to. 30 mph. Chance...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and dry weather ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The gloomy weather we had earlier today has now cleared out and we'll have a lot of sunshine to enjoy throughout the workweek. A weakening cold front will pass through tonight, then high pressure starts to settle in. This will bring...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Cooler weekend with more showers

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday night! We are still on this roller coaster ride of unsettled weather and will stay on it through this weekend. A cold front has just passed through. Tonight we’ll notice northerly winds picking up to 10-20 MPH behind it. We’ll also notice...
State
New York State
104.5 The Team

Late Week Forecast Calls For Snow In Albany & Upstate NY

Could this storm be the one that makes up for our snowfall deficit this year?. For those of us who love snow, this winter has surely been a disappointment so far. We have not gotten that one big snowmaker, and overall we just have not gotten to enjoy the splendor of a fresh blanket of powder as much as frequently as we normally would.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Fog and mist along with a tricky high temperature forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Get ready for a misty and foggy start to our Friday. As a warm front slowly lifts north through our area this morning to midday, areas of dense fog and mist will be widespread. Temperatures to start are in the 30s and 40s and today's high temperature forecast is a tricky one. Since the warm front will lift first across North Carolina, I expect this is where we'll have highs in the 70s today. For the Southside, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s and for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, highs will only reach the 50s. While the fog should evaporate during the second half of the afternoon, skies will stay mainly cloudy and a spotty shower will be possible.
SFGate

Return of winter weather brings rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation. The late-season return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise...
