Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 02:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Lewis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 10:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: North Oregon Coast .Slow moving front will bring steady rain to the coastal areas, as well as the Willapa Hills and Coast Range of far northwest Oregon. Rainfall of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across this region, with many rivers on the rise today into Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 18:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 12.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 17.8 Thu 5 pm CST 17.4 16.1 14.0
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 06:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego SLIPPERY TRAVEL POSSIBLE THIS MORNING Wet snow that has fallen overnight will gradually diminish through daybreak. However, the snow along with temperatures falling into the 20s may result in icy conditions forming on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling this morning by increasing the distance between you and vehicle ahead of you. Be aware that even if the road looks wet, it could be icy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:42:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Pierce; Skagit; Snohomish FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 16:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM PST. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by noon today and continue to fall through the week. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Lower Columbia and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 20:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE NIGHT Expect areas of light freezing rain or freezing sprinkles to continue moving southeast across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota through the nighttime hours. Any ice accumulations are expected to be minimal, with only minor impacts. Be mindful when traveling overnight into Wednesday morning, and be prepared for possible slick roadways for some areas.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday, keeping surf elevated along exposed shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley A Light Wintry Mix is Possible Tonight Through Sunday Morning Another round of light wintry precipitation will be possible this evening into Sunday Morning. Little to no accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected. Any minor ice accumulations will likely be confined to elevated surfaces such as: bridges, overpasses, trees, and power lines. If traveling...caution is advised as weather and road conditions can change quickly. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...BROOME DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Blowing snow can also quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 951 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Afton, or 9 miles northwest of Deposit moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sidney, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge, Hamden, Masonville and Hancock. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 81 and 93. Interstate 88 between 5 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

