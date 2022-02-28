Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:42:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Pierce; Skagit; Snohomish FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0