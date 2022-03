Have you heard the news? There's an Apple event taking place next week (Tuesday, March 8th), and it's highly likely that it will unveil a shiny new budget iPhone. If that is the case, you can expect iPhone SE 3 pre-orders to go live in the following days after the announcement - most likely Friday morning. Unlike rival brands like Samsung and Google, Apple normally doesn't like to have the pre-orders rush directly after its events. Instead, it usually has a few lead days into it - a welcome policy that usually gives you some time to decide whether to jump on the bandwagon or not.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO