Omise Welcomes Jitsupa Cheowit as the Country Manager for Thailand

With VTL flights to Thailand, these Test & Go packages make travelling from Singapore to Thailand a fuss-free breeze. Picture-perfect islands. Golden beaches with swaying palms. Temples and lush forests. Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those wanting a tropical break. With its recent announcement, Thailand is set forth to take the lead in fully reopening with less and less restrictions. Singaporeans can now enjoy quarantine-free stays, (Test & Go scheme is involved) when they visit the Land of Smiles. Those who wish to visit Thailand for its upcoming Songkran Festival on April 13-15 (if the situation permits), can take advantage of these hotels and resorts that offer Test & Go packages. These packages are inclusive of RT-PCR tests, airport transfers, breakfast, discounts for F&B and activities.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO