Valve's got plenty of games on its Steam marketplace for people to peruse and play, but it's got no kind of subscription service for people to play monthly fees in order to access a library of games. Gabe Newell, the president of Valve, doesn't have any plans to add something of that nature either, according to a recent interview with PC Gamer. However, he is at least open to another topic, and that's the idea of Xbox Game Pass being available through Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO