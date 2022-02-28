ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

INTERVIEW: Brazilian soybean production, environmental conservation to grow hand in hand, says CONAB

By Asim Anand
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Millions of hectares of forest cover lost to soybean farming in 30 years. Technology push to increase productivity, decrease deforestation. Farmers to focus away from forests and towards degraded pastures. Brazilian soybean production and environmental conservation initiatives are set to grow simultaneously, contrary to the general perception that rampant...

www.spglobal.com

rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations amid ‘shocking and devastating’ invasion

Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his bloody invasion of Ukraine. Visa said on Saturday that it would cut off transactions “over the coming days”, adding that once the ban is in place cards issued in Russia won’t work abroad, and foreign-issued cards won’t work inside Russia either.“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.Mastercard quickly followed suit, calling the Russian war on Ukraine “shocking and devastating”. Mastercard’s ban will be similar...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Hands on: Huawei MatePad Paper hands-on review

After a quick sketch and a browse through the interface, the MatePad paper feels like a well-built, elegant bit of kit. The E Ink, relatively expansive screen, and its support for third-party Android apps all sound great, but what we enjoyed the most was how paper-like Huawei’s M-Pencil feels when taking notes and doodling on the responsive, large, easy-on-the-eyes display.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

