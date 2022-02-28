ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2021

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue...

The Independent

Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

Mining firm Rio Tinto achieved record financial results in 2021, recording a free cash flow of 17.7 billion US dollars (£13 billion) and underlying earnings of 21.4 billion (£15.7 billion).The figures led to the company paying its biggest ever dividend to shareholders.Net cash generated from the iron ore producer’s operating activities improved 60% on 2020 levels while profit after tax improved by 116%.Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said “the recovery of the global economy, driven by industrial production, resulted in significant price strength for our major commodities” and allowed for the results.“With the launch of our new strategy, we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ambac Financial Group Q4 Earnings

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ambac Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 68.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.51. Revenue was up $35.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Ocwen Financial reports Q4 results

Ocwen Financial press release (NYSE:OCN): Q4 Net loss of $2M. Book value per share of $52 at December 31, 2021. Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “We achieved full-year net income of $18 million, consistent with our financial expectations, closing out a strong year for the Company. We delivered record growth in 2021 with $152 billion in total servicing additions and achieved at least double-digit growth across all originations channels. Our total servicing UPB grew to approximately $268 billion and our performance continues to exceed industry benchmarks in several key operating areas, demonstrating the strength and quality of our servicing platform. With the completion of the RMS platform acquisition, we believe we are uniquely positioned in reverse mortgage and are targeting at least 60% growth in our reverse servicing portfolio in the first half of this year.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Simon Property Group: Beware Of Vanishing Financial Disclosure

SPG is at pre-pandemic levels on both a stock price and fundamental basis. Simon Property Group (SPG) has rebounded from the pandemic. I am referring not only to the stock price, but also to the underlying fundamentals. Is it time to buy the stock? There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in the near term, including low-hanging fruit from increasing occupancy, and potential near-term catalysts such as restoring the dividend to pre-pandemic levels. Yet my long term view of class A malls suggests that financial struggles may be on the horizon, even if they are not necessarily evident today. I also discuss the potential implications for the company outright removing a financial metric which it had disclosed every quarter for many years. I rate shares with an avoid rating as I expect the stock to underperform the broader market over the long term.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: BIDU, IQ jump on financial results; VRM, AMBA plunge

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) represented one of the standout performers during Tuesday's midday trading, with the Chinese internet giant soaring after reporting Street-beating revenue for Q4. The company's majority-owned subsidiary iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) also experienced post-earnings strength. On the other side of the spectrum, Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) each posted substantial declines...
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS

