Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2021

SPG is at pre-pandemic levels on both a stock price and fundamental basis. Simon Property Group (SPG) has rebounded from the pandemic. I am referring not only to the stock price, but also to the underlying fundamentals. Is it time to buy the stock? There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in the near term, including low-hanging fruit from increasing occupancy, and potential near-term catalysts such as restoring the dividend to pre-pandemic levels. Yet my long term view of class A malls suggests that financial struggles may be on the horizon, even if they are not necessarily evident today. I also discuss the potential implications for the company outright removing a financial metric which it had disclosed every quarter for many years. I rate shares with an avoid rating as I expect the stock to underperform the broader market over the long term.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO