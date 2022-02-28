ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Czaja v. Delta Airlines

 6 days ago

DECISION & ORDER On November 25, 2020, the plaintiff, Kathleen Czaja, commenced this action under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”) and the New York State Human Rights Law. Docket Item 1. Czaja alleges that Delta Airlines (“Delta”) discriminated against her on the basis of her disability when it...

