Kandelaki v. Hartmann

DECISION ORDER ON MOTION On November 19, 2014, plaintiff Tyson Greenwood signed a one-year lease for apartment 1B (the apartment) at 133 East 7th Street in Manhattan (the building) (NYSCEF Doc. No. 22).1 His tenancy commenced on December 1 of the same year. Annexed to the lease was a rider that informed plaintiff that the apartment had just been decertified and was no longer subject to rent stabilization. The rider provided the following breakdown: The prior regulated rent of $665.86 Vacancy allowance of $108.20 Long-term vacancy bonus of $119.70 Individual apartment improvement (IAI) increase of $1617.502 Total new allowable rent of $2511.26. (NYSCEF Doc. No. 1,
