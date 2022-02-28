ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandelaki v. Hartmann

The following e-filed documents, listed by NYSCEF document number (Motion 012) 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213 were read on this motion for ATTORNEY’S...

Berman v. Holland & Knight

The following e-filed documents, listed by NYSCEF document number (Motion 002) 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 were read on this motion to COMPEL DISCOVERY. DECISION ORDER ON MOTION This is a fraud case. Plaintiffs Edward L. Berman, Ellen L. Berman, and Annie S. Berman (“Plaintiffs”) claim that their former attorneys, Defendant Holland & Knight LLP (“Defendant” or “Holland & Knight”), lured them into investing millions of dollars in a bogus tax shelter scheme by giving them knowingly false legal advice in opinion letters (see Compl. 1). The opinion letters advised that the tax shelter strategy, known as “Derivium,” would “more likely than not” defer recognition of certain capital gains for tax purposes (id.). But Plaintiffs allege that Holland & Knight knew at the time that Derivium was illegal, and therefore the opinions contained in the letters were “false and falsely held” (see id.
Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
Woman Sues Year Up Over Employee Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Tunisha Carter and Year Up Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race and gender, was filed by the Office of C. Victor Long and the Law Office of Kamau K. Mason & Associates on behalf of Zwahy’yah McElrath. The case is 1:22-cv-00803, McElrath v. Year Up, Inc et al.
Buckhout v. NYS

MEMORANDUM DECISION AND ORDER I. INTRODUCTION Plaintiff Mary Ellen Buckhout commenced this action on December 23, 2019, against Defendants New York State, State University of New York, and Upstate Medical University (“Upstate”), asserting discrimination claims under (1) Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (“Rehabilitation Act”); and (2) the New York State Human Rights Law (“NYSHRL”). See Dkt. Nos. 1, 11. In May 2020, the parties entered into a stipulation dismissing Plaintiff’s NYSHRL claims pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(ii) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. See Dkt. No. 22. Currently before the Court is Defendants’ motion for summary judgment on Plaintiff’s Rehabilitation Act claim. See Dkt. No. 45. For the reasons that follow, Defendants’ motion is granted. II. BACKGROUND On August 29, 2013, Plaintiff began working for Upstate in the Inpatient Psychiatric Unit as a Teaching and Research Center Nurse 2. See Dkt. No. 45-2 at.
New Group to Promote Attorneys of Color in Mass Torts Includes Atlanta Lawyer

The group cited Law.com stats that nonwhite attorneys, on average, got about 5% of MDL leadership appointments from 2016-2019. Shades of Mass, located at www.shadesofmass.org, will provide networking and educational opportunities for lawyers of color. Board members include Larry Taylor, of The Cochran Firm, and Beasley Allen’s Navan Ward, president...
The Opioid Crisis: An Epidemic Exacerbated by Fraud

The terrible, terrible losses associated with the opioid epidemic are almost too horrifying to describe. Statistics alone cannot explain its scope, but it is important to note that, last year alone, over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses across the country. Strikingly, the increase in overdose numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic took place in all 50 states and in the District of Columbia. See Bobby Mukkamala, 2022 a critical year to address worsening drug-overdose crisis, American Medical Association (Jan. 11, 2022).
State Supreme Court Abolishes Res Gestae for Criminal Cases

The court heard the case of Brooke Rojas who allegedly deceived the Larimer County Department of Human Services when applying for food stamps in August 2012. The Larimer County Department of Human Services checked Rojas’ employment status after she reapplied for assistance in August 2013, and it learned that Rojas earned about $55,000 per year yet still received $5,632 in benefits she was not entitled to, court records show.
Spencer Fane Defending Collection Agency in Fight Over Treatment Costs for Work-Related Injury

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices…. Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi and other law firms on behalf of Loubert Dumas, who accuses the defendant of wrongfully pursuing him to pay for charges related to treatment for a work-related injury. The case is 9:22-cv-80334, Dumas v. Medicredit Inc.
Greenwood v. Ajal LP

The following e-filed documents, listed by NYSCEF document number (Motion 001) 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36 were read on this motion to/for DISMISSAL. DECISION ORDER ON MOTION On November 19, 2014, plaintiff Tyson Greenwood signed a one-year lease for apartment 1B (the apartment) at 133 East 7th Street in Manhattan (the building) (NYSCEF Doc. No. 22).1 His tenancy commenced on December 1 of the same year. Annexed to the lease was a rider that informed plaintiff that the apartment had just been decertified and was no longer subject to rent stabilization. The rider provided the following breakdown: The prior regulated rent of $665.86 Vacancy allowance of $108.20 Long-term vacancy bonus of $119.70 Individual apartment improvement (IAI) increase of $1617.502 Total new allowable rent of $2511.26. (NYSCEF Doc. No. 1,
Thoughts on Court Consolidation, Revisited

As a follow-up to his previous article on court consolidation, Raymond Radigan continues the discussion by providing further insights for practitioners and others interested in Surrogate’s Court practice. The proposed “consolidation” of New York’s court system has, once again, become headline news. In 2019, I wrote an article concerning...
The Snake Attack Phenomenon: The Courts Must Stop Overlooking and Facilitating the Continued Poisoning of Our Jury System

Our jury system has been under assault from an ever-growing tidal wave of improper trial tactics that have no place in our court rooms, but have directly triggered the last decade’s cascade of nuclear verdicts.[1] These tactics began two decades ago, but mushroomed into prominence in 2009, when, in a remarkably successful marketing scheme in the form of a book, they were re-branded as the “Reptile Theory”.[2] While the so called Reptile book (now selling on Amazon in paperback for $1,683.99) is not the only how-to or Bible for these tactics, its vivid imagery stands out in the forefront, making it the byname and catchall for this breed of improper tactics. In keeping with the plaintiff bar’s apparent rejection of mammalian trademarks, from this point onward we will refer to the entire swath of these improper tactics as the “Snake Attack Phenomenon” or “Snake Attacks” (except when specifically discussing a reptile-based item). We call it a phenomenon simply because of the remarkable fact that it should never have existed in the first place.
Class Action Against USAA Over Stacking Premiums Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Burns White on Thursday removed an automotive insurance class action against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint accuses USAA of unjustly profiting by charging policyholders an additional premium for stacking coverage while not providing a stacking coverage benefit to policyholders. The court action was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, Schmidt Kramer PC, the Shub Law Firm, and Jack Goodrich & Associates. The case is 2:22-cv-00813, Berardi v. USAA General Indemnity Company.
Thousands of Confidential Attorney Records Posted Online, State Bar Says

A judicial records website accessed and published more than 250,000 confidential attorney discipline records, the California State Bar announced Saturday. The website judyrecords.com, a free database that aggregates links to millions of records from courts around the country, also posted 60,000 public California State Bar Court records, the bar said.
Woman Sues Emory University’s Law School for Race Discrimination

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Emory University and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jenny Lindsay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00886, Lindsay v. Emory University School of Law et al.
