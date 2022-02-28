ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

LM Ins. Corp. v. Fed. Ins. Co.

 6 days ago

MEMORANDUM DECISION AND ORDER Plaintiff LM Insurance Corporation brings this action seeking a declaration that Defendants Federal Insurance Company (“Federal”) and New York Marine and General Insurance Company (“NYMAGIC”) have a primary duty to defend and indemnify LM Insurance’s named insured in the underlying state action, Mary Guzman v. Old Slip...

Law.com

Pomerantz Hits AI Software Developer, Condoleeza Rice With Securities Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against artificial intelligence software developer C3.ai Inc., former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and other top company executives. The suit accuses the defendants of misleading investors about C3.ai’s ‘deteriorating’ partnership with non-party energy giant Baker Hughes, and misrepresenting production challenges and major turnover in the C3.ai’s salesforce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01413, The Reckstin Family Trust v. C3.ai, Inc. et al.
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
New York State
Law.com

Woman Sues Yamaha Over Employee Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Yamaha Motor, a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, recreational vehicles and boat motors, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Caitlin Foster, pursues gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00754, Foster v. Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.
Law.com

Spencer Fane Defending Collection Agency in Fight Over Treatment Costs for Work-Related Injury

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices…. Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Medicredit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi and other law firms on behalf of Loubert Dumas, who accuses the defendant of wrongfully pursuing him to pay for charges related to treatment for a work-related injury. The case is 9:22-cv-80334, Dumas v. Medicredit Inc.
Law.com

New Group to Promote Attorneys of Color in Mass Torts Includes Atlanta Lawyer

The group cited Law.com stats that nonwhite attorneys, on average, got about 5% of MDL leadership appointments from 2016-2019. Shades of Mass, located at www.shadesofmass.org, will provide networking and educational opportunities for lawyers of color. Board members include Larry Taylor, of The Cochran Firm, and Beasley Allen’s Navan Ward, president...
Law.com

Thousands of Confidential Attorney Records Posted Online, State Bar Says

A judicial records website accessed and published more than 250,000 confidential attorney discipline records, the California State Bar announced Saturday. The website judyrecords.com, a free database that aggregates links to millions of records from courts around the country, also posted 60,000 public California State Bar Court records, the bar said.
Law.com

Electric Fireplace Sets the Scene For South Florida Patent Infringement Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Shutts & Bowen and Hinckley, Allen & Snyder filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Living Style Limited and two licensees in relation to Living Style’s LED fireplace display. The suit accuses Twin Star International Inc. of selling infringing electric fireplace display without a proper license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-80333, Living Style (B.V.I.) Limited et al v. Twin Star International, Inc.
Law.com

State Supreme Court Abolishes Res Gestae for Criminal Cases

The court heard the case of Brooke Rojas who allegedly deceived the Larimer County Department of Human Services when applying for food stamps in August 2012. The Larimer County Department of Human Services checked Rojas’ employment status after she reapplied for assistance in August 2013, and it learned that Rojas earned about $55,000 per year yet still received $5,632 in benefits she was not entitled to, court records show.
Law.com

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Goldberg Segalla added Roman S. Smith to the firm’s transportation group in Los Angeles. Smith was previously with Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester in Los Angeles. Smith counsels and defends clients in a range of complex civil litigation matters with a particular focus on the trucking and transportation industry. He works with clients to represent their interests from the inception of litigation through settlement negotiation and trial preparation.
Law.com

Why This Longtime In-House Lawyer Left Walmart for Big Law

Veronica Gromada spent 17 years as an in-house lawyer at Walmart. She most recently led a team of 65 lawyers overseeing the retail giant's massive tort litigation portfolio. Now, she's joining Shook as a partner in the firm's products liability litigation practice.
Law.com

Litigation Lessons From Cyberattacks: Separation Is Key To Ensuring Work Product Doctrine Protection

This article discusses decisions that provide a roadmap for savvy counsel to guide the retention of an expert while simultaneously preserving applicable privileges from disclosure. The COVID-related increase in the number of employees working remotely has created an unexpected consequence: heightened risk of cyberattacks as employees are logging on to...
Law.com

Board Support of General Counsel as Strategic Business Partner

The pendulum always seems to swing back. And with it are indications that the long-prevailing view of the general counsel as a strategic partner to management may be losing support in the C-Suite. The pendulum always seems to swing back. And with it are indications that the long-prevailing view of...
Law.com

Adversarial Attorneys Appointed to Lead Google Advertiser Class

A judge named Dena Sharp and Tina Wolfson as interim class counsel overseeing all the advertiser claims in the multidistrict litigation. Lawyers Jonathan Rubin and Fred Isquith sought unsuccessfully to maintain separate counsel for their advertiser clients. In addition to advertisers, there are newspaper publishers and a case brought by...
Law.com

Customer Service Software Company Taps Top Lawyer

Kristen Shaheen started as Playvox GC this month. She came from the cloud-based learning platform BenchPrep. She is a charter member of TechGC, a community of legal chiefs in tech and venture capital. Playvox, a Sunnyvale, California-based company that creates customer service software, has tapped Kristen Shaheen as general counsel.
Law.com

The Importance of Compensation Transparency

While the current state of affairs is making life frustrating for general counsels who need to add staff, it really is a wonderful development for in-house compensation. Depending on one’s point of view, you can either credit or blame website “Above the Law” for the widening gap between law firm pay and in-house compensation. The site’s frequently updated compensation tracker acts as a blunt peer pressure hammer.
