China tells its citizens in Ukraine not to display 'identifying symbols,' 2 days after it advised them to show the Chinese flag on their cars

By Weilun Soon
Insider
 5 days ago

China's embassy in Ukraine is asking citizens not to display "identifying symbols." In this photo, two persons watch a Chinese-language news report on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at an appliance store in Hangzhou, a city near Shanghai, on February 25, 2022.

Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • The Chinese embassy in Ukraine asked citizens not to display identifying symbols.
  • Two days prior, the embassy said Chinese citizens should show their national flag when driving.
  • China continues to avoid outwardly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine appealed to its citizens in the country to not highlight their identities in public.

The recommendation comes two days after the embassy advised Chinese nationals to display their national flag when driving.

In a WeChat post on Saturday, the embassy said that there's an uptick in "extreme behavior" in Ukraine that constitutes heightened security risks for Chinese citizens.

"Don't highlight your identity or display identifying symbols," the embassy recommended in the post, addressing Chinese nationals.

China has sought to walk a fine line in its approach to the invasion, even as Russia, its close ally, comes under increasing pressure from the west.

China repeatedly avoided calling Russia's actions an invasion at a press conference on Thursday organized by China's foreign ministry. On a call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday, Chinese president Xi Jinping urged Putin to resolve the situation through negotiations with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. In a statement on Sunday, Zelensky's office said Russian and Ukrainian delegations have agreed to meet for discussions on the Belarusian border.

Chinese state-affiliated daily Global Times wrote in a report on Monday that at least one unnamed Chinese businesswoman based in Kyiv was harassed as China continued to pursue its current position on the conflict.

On Saturday, she was heckled by locals at a gas station, the report wrote. She was also quoted as saying that Chinese students in Ukraine have had to head to bomb shelters in groups to avoid being harassed on the way.

"Some agitated young Ukrainians must be thinking: China is on the side of Russia," the businesswoman was quoted as saying.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 144

Fish Gutz
5d ago

China is allied with Russia. Ukraine knows this. Why would they ever tell their citizens to display?On the other hand, I was safer walking around Shanghai with an American flag emblem than in Berkley California.

Reply(7)
106
Guest
5d ago

Xi is another Putin. Taiwan is as vulnerable as Ukraine. The Chinese just blinked. Russia has already lost this in the court of public opinion and the Chinese government knows it.

Reply(11)
66
hooty
4d ago

So when China thought Russia had Ukraine by the balls they wanted their citizens to be safe and known in a Russian occupied country. But now that Ukraine has proven able to hold Russia off its better the Chinese citizens try to blend in with them. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
22
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
