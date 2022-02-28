ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU's Michel: Debate on Ukraine EU membership will be held

 5 days ago
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member of the European Union, the bloc's chairman Charles Michel told French TV station BFM on Monday.

"This is a debate which, in any case, will be held," said Michel, adding that the bloc already had a "very powerful" association agreement with Ukraine which could be reinforced.

The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
