EU's Michel: Debate on Ukraine EU membership will be held
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member of the European Union, the bloc's chairman Charles Michel told French TV station BFM on Monday.
"This is a debate which, in any case, will be held," said Michel, adding that the bloc already had a "very powerful" association agreement with Ukraine which could be reinforced.
