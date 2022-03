Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) introduced a bill that would suspend the federal gas tax until the end of 2022. They remind me of J. Wellington Wimpy, who famously said, “I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.” In this case, it would be a discount for the cost of filling up your gas tank. Tuesday might never come for motorists who have to pay for these proposed goodies. What neither senator addressed is the result, which would be billions less going into the Highway Trust Fund. This is a critical source of funding for highway and transit projects.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO