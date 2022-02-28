ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

A year after the NCAA got called out for gender inequities between its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the...

localnews8.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Here are the Texas teams expected to make the NCAA March Madness tourney

With a little over a week until Selection Sunday, there are seven Texas schools expected to make the men’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, according to ESPN’s latest bracketology. Baylor University is the highest-ranked Texas school, ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and projected to be the top seed in the South region.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Idaho8.com

No. 2 Stanford cruises past Buffs, 71-45, into Pac 12 final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored a game-high 17 points and No. 2 Stanford defeated Colorado 71-45 in a Pac 12 semifinal Friday night. The win marked Stanford’s 33rd consecutive win over a Pac 12 opponent. The Cardinal’s last loss to a conference foe was on Jan. 22, 2021. Stanford, the defending champion, will be playing for its 15th title Sunday. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who improved to 52-6 all-time in the event, earned her 1,000th victory since taking over Stanford in 1996. VanDerveer, the winningest all-time coach in women’s basketball with 1,152 wins, is now 1,000-207 at Stanford. Cameron Brink scored 14 points and nine rebounds, while Anna Wilson had 12 points for the Cardinal (27-3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

March Madness bubble watch: Projecting NCAA Tournament hopefuls in or out

March Madness is here and college basketball's teams on the bubble are trying to make lasting impressions during the final week of the regular season prior to the NCAA Tournament bracket unveiling on March 13. Last week's catastrophic showing from teams inside the top 10 of the AP Poll — seven losses on a single day for the first time ever — caused a ripple effect in the polls, but did very little to alter the group of squads fighting each other for the final four spots in the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Nebraska slips past No. 10 Michigan in Big Ten quarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Weidner and Sam Haiby each scored 16 points to lead Nebraska to a 76-73 victory over No. 10 Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament Sixth-seeded Nebraska (24-7) will play No. 12 Iowa in the Saturday’s semifinals. The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes advanced by beating No. 7 seed Northwestern 72-59 earlier Friday. Laila Phelia scored 19 points, Naz Hillmon 18 points and Leigha Brown 16 points for the third-seeded Wolverines (22-6).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

No. 3 NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech, reach title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State, which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack will face the Miami-Notre Dame winner on Sunday. Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech, which played without Elizabeth Kitley. She injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday and participated in warmups, but did not play.
GREENSBORO, NC
Idaho8.com

Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to a four-year team as U.S. Soccer Federation president, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of a lawsuit by women players. Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting. Cordeiro got 46.6% of the ballots as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020, when he quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.
SOCCER
The Tuscaloosa News

It's March and Alabama basketball has a troubling void to fill | Goodbread

If you missed the moment Nate Oats’ desperation manifested itself Saturday, it came with 3:01 left in regulation time in Alabama basketball's disappointing 80-77 overtime road loss to LSU.  That’s when Oats, while trying to summon a greater level of effort and intensity, subbed in James Rojas for Darius Miles, who had just committed a turnover, and left him on the floor for the rest of the way, including all of overtime. With Alabama (19-12, 9-9 SEC) trying...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB

