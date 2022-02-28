ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for salvaging opening day and a 162-game season until Tuesday...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach. A person familiar with the move says that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move. Griese has never held a coaching job but did play 11 seasons in the NFL, including two in Tampa Bay when Shanahan was an assistant there in 2004-05.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Florida’s Johnson gets ceremonial start on senior day vs UK

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson got a ceremonial start on senior day against No. 7 Kentucky. Johnson collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t practiced or played since. But he was on the floor for the first of two opening tips, got the basketball from teammate Colin Castleton and took a few dribbles before handing it to an official. He then hugged starters on both teams, did a pushup at midcourt and kissed the giant Gators logo. The 22-year-old senior from Norfolk, Virginia, is expected to turn pro and try to get medically cleared to work out for NBA teams before the draft.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred draws lifetime ban from collegiate baseball team

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#Roger Dean Stadium#St Louis Cardinals#Ap#Major League Baseball
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB
Idaho8.com

No. 18 Lady Vols rout Alabama 74-59 in SEC quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rae Burrell matched her season-high scoring 21 points, and the 18th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols never trailed Friday night routing Alabama 74-59 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. The third-seeded Lady Vols reached their second straight semifinal and 34th in program history. They will play Kentucky in the semifinals Saturday. The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide won two straight to get to their third game in as many days. Now Alabama heads home still looking for its first semifinal berth in this tourney since 1999. Coach Kristy Curry summed up the game for Alabama when ejected late in the second quarter after arguing a call.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Harden helps Miami women stun No. 4 Louisville in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Harden hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to cap a one-woman comeback as Miami scored the game’s final 17 points to stun No. 4 Louisville 61-59 in Friday night’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Louisville led 59-44 with 5:44 left. But Harden went on to score the game’s last 15 points in a stunning reversal. That included a tying 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. Then came her catch-and-shoot midrange jumper on an inbounds play to end it. The shot sent Miami players printing onto the court to celebrate. Chelsie Hall had 13 points to lead the Cardinals.
GREENSBORO, NC
Idaho8.com

Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to a four-year team as U.S. Soccer Federation president, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of a lawsuit by women players. Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting. Cordeiro got 46.6% of the ballots as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020, when he quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Karlaftis, Ebiketie add international flavor to NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — George Karlaftis and Arnold Ebiketie have a few things in common. Both were star defensive ends in the Big Ten. Both accepted invitations to this year’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. And neither started playing football until they moved to America at age 13. Karlaftis grew up in Greece and Ebiketie in Cameroon. The two highly touted draft prospects are among a growing contingent of players with foreign connections with potential to make an impact in the NFL.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas 78-74. The Volunteers led by 24 points in the first half and improved to 23-7. They wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament. Zeigler finished with 13 points. Several members of Zeigler’s family lived in an apartment that was destroyed by the fire. The university did a GoFundMe project for the family and raised well over $350,000. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, which is 24-7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
Idaho8.com

Cunningham, Bey help Pistons rally past Pacers, 111-106

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-106 on Friday night. Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven, winning at Toronto on Thursday night. Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
NBA
Idaho8.com

No. 2 Stanford cruises past Buffs, 71-45, into Pac 12 final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored a game-high 17 points and No. 2 Stanford defeated Colorado 71-45 in a Pac 12 semifinal Friday night. The win marked Stanford’s 33rd consecutive win over a Pac 12 opponent. The Cardinal’s last loss to a conference foe was on Jan. 22, 2021. Stanford, the defending champion, will be playing for its 15th title Sunday. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who improved to 52-6 all-time in the event, earned her 1,000th victory since taking over Stanford in 1996. VanDerveer, the winningest all-time coach in women’s basketball with 1,152 wins, is now 1,000-207 at Stanford. Cameron Brink scored 14 points and nine rebounds, while Anna Wilson had 12 points for the Cardinal (27-3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 ‘Bama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama 80-77. Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU, which came in having lost three of four. Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again. Both teams finished with 9-9 records in Southeastern Conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy