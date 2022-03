U.S. employers are facing the worst labor shortages since WWII. The primary reason is unusually robust labor demand, even as the number of available workers is dwindling. The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a decisive shift in the balance of power from employers to labor. At its core is a historic labor shortage. It's not just all the workers who have missed workdays because they were sick or had to quarantine - though that certainly has contributed to the problem. A Brookings analysis estimates that "long Covid" alone accounts for up to 15% of the nation's unfilled jobs.

