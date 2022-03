Fashion month regulars, off-duty supermodels, and Kensington Palace royals know this much to be true: Biker shorts have never been for just biking. They have the coverage and the stretch for any workout class, but they're just as versatile for everyday wear. Princess Diana set the blueprint for casual styling in her sweatshirt-and-biker short outfits back in the mid-'90s. Since then, biker shorts have been remixed and reinterpreted into beachwear (Chanel's seaside spring 2019 collection), eveningwear (Gucci's Love Parade collection last year), and varying shades of daywear (years and years of Kardashian–Jenner paparazzi photos). You're as likely to see biker shorts under an oversized blazer with sandal heels today as paired with a matching crop top and sneakers. They're everywhere—and they're not going anywhere.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO