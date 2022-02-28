Belarus president blames western sanctions ‘for pushing Russia into Third World War’

One brave woman has gone viral for standing up to Russian soldiers who had invaded Ukraine. The unidentified woman told them in no uncertain terms to leave the country, even as she was outnumbered by multiple Russian soldiers. She gave them a rollicking in the middle of the street in broad daylight before handing them sunflower seeds and told them, "You should put these sunflower seeds in your pockets so that they will grow on Ukrainian land after you die." The video was posted to Twitter where it immediately went viral. The video has been watched more than 4.8 million times and garnered more than 137k likes. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his troops were carrying out a “special military operation” in Ukraine earlier this week.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO