Belarus president blames western sanctions ‘for pushing Russia into Third World War’

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has warned that the West is “pushing Russia into World War Three” by imposing sanctions on the country.

More to follow...

