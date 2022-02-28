ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

EFFE imagines a tranquil, forest-immersing experience with yoku spa

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupersalone, during milan design week 2021, set the stage for the fulfilment of EFFE perfect wellness yoku SH as it evolved into the yoku spa. first debuting in 2018, the original design expanded into the all-in-one sauna, hammam and shower in 2020. the completion fully integrates the three key rituals –...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

A tiny cabin inspired by the Japanese concept of forest bathing is designed to immerse guests in nature

The Woodlands Hideout is a small, nature-inspired cabin in the woods designed as a solo retreat to a larger residence some 200-feet away from the tiny home. Since winter doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, escaping to a warm cabin in the woods sounds like the move. Disconnecting from the chaos of the modern world doesn’t sound too bad either. From years spent documenting his travels, in addition to remodeling and managing short-term rental homes, architect Rico Castillero took what he learned in these roles to build the first prototype of a small cabin.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

An immersive Northern Lights experience is opening at Edge

If you can't get to Iceland to see the Northern Lights in all of their natural glory, worry not! "Skylight," a new interactive light spectacle inspired by the aurora borealis, will open at Edge—the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere—on March 3 and run through March 7.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Hammersmith’s new IKEA is opening with an ‘immersive Swedish experience’

IKEA’s latest store is opening in Hammersmith this week (February 24) in what was formerly called Kings Mall. Now it’s been rebranded as Livat Hammersmith. To celebrate, there is a series of opening events, followed by an ‘immersive Swedish experience’, running daily until March 5. It...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canaletto
ABQJournal

Electric Playhouse presenting an immersive dinner experience

Electric Playhouse continues to tell its own brand of immersive storytelling. The Albuquerque-based company is presenting “The Artist” through March 11 as part of their immersive dinners. “It was an opportunity for us to get more creative and explore art,” says Brandon Garrett, Electric Playhouse co-founder. “This one,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Design#Aspen#Tranquil#Effe#Turkish#Japanese
Long Beach Post

Not exactly dim sum, but Morning Nights offers vegan Chinese delights at the Hangar at LBX

A pop of cilantro so fresh that it crunched before releasing a spritz of aromatic grassy greenness, followed by another fresh crunch of green onion; sesame seeds offered a rich nutty shadow to the mingling of flavors with each soft and succulent bite, and I was dumbstruck.   The post Not exactly dim sum, but Morning Nights offers vegan Chinese delights at the Hangar at LBX appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
B.R. Shenoy

Immersive Frida: A Truly Unique Experience

Creative graffiti wall with portrait of Frida KahloBrett Sayles/Pexels. “Our goal is to give our viewers more than an examination of her work; we also hope they will leave with a richer understanding of the smart, complex woman who created these timeless masterpieces,” Lighthouse Immersive co-founder Svetlana Dvoretsky in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
yankodesign.com

Best gadgets for the ultimate + immersive home audio experience

Owning great audio gadgets is always essential, not only to blast out some groovy music at your parties but also for those days when you want to sing along to your favorite tunes at the top of your lungs, in the privacy of your room! Whatever may be the requirement, having a clear, distortion-free, handy, and interactive set of audio devices is necessary. There are a lot of innovative designs out there in the market, so picking the right one that meets all your needs can be a task, especially since we all tend to have different audio requirements. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of functional, creative, and exciting audio devices for you! From “invisible” headphones that beam sound directly into your ears, to a stereo system that looks like minimalist art – these modern audio devices are all you need for the ultimate immersive audio experience at home. Enjoy!
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman criticised for secretly filming ‘ego lifter’ at the gym

A woman who secretly recorded a man at the gym, who she described as an “ego lifter”, has been called out on social media.In a video shared to TikTok, user dvniel_73 could be seen working out behind a man lifting weights.“This ego lifter at Gold’s [a US-based gym chain] kept going in front of me just to do these half ass raps,” a caption on the video said.In response, personal trainer and fellow TikTok user Joey Swoll shared his insight on what he believes may have been going on, and why the man had gone in front of the woman.“So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy