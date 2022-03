One of the coolest new features in FromSoftware's new open-world epic is being able to summon NPCs and friendly monsters using the Elden Ring Spirit Calling Bell. To use it you'll need to gather Spirit Ashes, which you can find throughout the world. It's quite easy to miss the Spirit Calling Bell if you're not careful, though, so in this guide, we'll cover how to get it.

