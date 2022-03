At this point in the season, the Lakers can only be considered and abject disaster and fans have every right to boo them in their own house. Draymond Green may think is was shameful behavior buy the Lakers’ faithful, but Doug Gottlieb thinks the Lakers are lucky that’s the only things the fans did to express their displeasure. There is no saving this season, regardless of what Russell Westbrook or LeBron James has to say about it, and summertime can’t come soon enough in Los Angeles.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO