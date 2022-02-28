ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

GSK halts trial of respiratory virus vaccine in pregnant women

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain’s GSK said on Monday it had halted enrolment and vaccination in three trials evaluating its vaccine...

wtvbam.com

Telegraph

Majority of pregnant women refuse Covid vaccine despite growing stillbirth risk

The majority of pregnant women are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine despite the increased risk of stillbirth, research from the University of Oxford has found. Data from the university’s Nuffield Department of Population Health show that 73 per cent of Asian women, 86 per cent of black women and 65 per cent of white women were unvaccinated at the time of giving birth in Oct 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Moderna Approved for Phase 3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Trial

Moderna was endorsed to begin phase 3 clinical trials for mRNA-1345, what could be the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes a severe disease burden in older adults and young children, but there is currently no approved RSV vaccine. Today, Moderna, Inc. announced the Data...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Sanofi and GSK Prepare to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Fall

Although cautious, public health officials are beginning to think we’ve turned the corner on the pandemic as new global cases dropped 21% last week. It’s the third consecutive week new numbers and deaths have declined. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. New Covid Cases Dropped 21%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

DHEC supports CDC report on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and their infants

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that an initial COVID-19 two-dose vaccine series during pregnancy can help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations among infants under six months of age in addition to the protection the vaccine offers the pregnant mother. The South...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK request FDA authorization for traditional, protein-based Covid vaccine and booster shot after jabs were 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death during trials

Americans may soon have another Covid vaccine option hitting the market, and it is a more conventional shot people may be more familiar with. Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, based in France, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), based in the UK, have submitted a joint-application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization for a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Boston

Experimental Vaccine For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Could Save Babies From Infection

BOSTON (CBS) — Help may soon be on the way to protect healthy infants from a common and sometimes life-threatening respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and young children every year. RSV causes common cold symptoms in older children and adults, but in children under one, it can cause a pneumonia-like illness called bronchiolitis, with wheezing and difficulty breathing. In fact, RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants and likely kills more babies than the flu. But a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a single dose of an experimental vaccine containing a long-acting monoclonal antibody against the virus was nearly 75% effective at protecting infants from infection. If approved, it could be given in the fall to protect babies through the winter when RSV thrives.
HEALTH
WYTV.com

CDC study finds positive effects of pregnant women getting vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the concerns we’ve heard about why people don’t want to get the vaccine has to do with pregnancy. There was concern from women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant that getting the vaccine could cause infertility or in some other way harm the baby. But a recent study from the CDC found that getting the vaccine can actually help the child.
AKRON, OH

