Someone Bought Silent Hill’s Website Domain On Konami’s Watch

By Saqib Mansoor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Silent Hill website domain is no longer under the ownership of publisher Konami, at least for the time being. What appears to be complete negligence, Konami forgot to renew its domain rights sometime in the past few days. The domain hence became purchasable after expiring; leading to someone, most...

GAMINGbible

Pyramid Head Creator Wishes He Hadn't Designed The Silent Hill Monster, And Here's Why

Silent Hill 2 is well known as one of the most terrifying games of all time. Despite being a sequel, the second entry is by far the most iconic game of its series, and really launched Konami's survival horror franchise in earnest. In the years since Silent Hill 2's 2001 release - first for PlayStation 2, and then Xbox and PC - there have been a lot of games produced in the series, of varying levels of quality. As a result, many fans feel that while there are a number of fantastic Silent Hill games, it is a world that is best left alone.
SVG

The Truth About That Silent Hill Website Change

As of right now, the future of the "Silent Hill" franchise is a still a huge unknown. After Hideo Kojima's planned reboot of the series deteriorated following a fallout between him and publisher Konami, the series has been left on the backburner with no sign that Konami plans to resume it. Rumors about a future game have been a common occurrence since Kojima's "Silent Hills" project was scrapped, but with nothing substantial to back them up, the talk around the series has largely subsided while other horror video game properties like "Resident Evil" have continued to put out well-received and lucrative releases. Unfortunately, the possibility of "Silent Hill" never getting another sequel seems even more likely if a recent development pertaining to the series' domain name is any indication.
GamesRadar+

Silent Hill creator explains why he's leaving psychological horror behind for his next game

The creator of Silent Hill explains why he's leaving psychological horror behind in this new game, Slitterhead. Keiichiro Toyama announced his solo debut game with Bokeh studio during The Game Awards last year. That trailer revealed that Slitterhead would differ from Toyama's previous games, Silent Hill and Siren Speaking to Edge Magazine, Toyama explains that "that stems partly from a desire to do something different when other creators have effectively taken up his mantle." One main reason behind the decision to move to "a horror-inflected third person action game" rather than a psychological horror title, is that “when I created Silent Hill, a large part of the motivation was to create something that had never been seen”.
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
