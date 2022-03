Eleven members of the K-pop girl group LOONA have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 28, Blockberry Creative announced via LOONA’s fan cafe that three of the girl group’s members, Haseul, Yeojin and Vivi had been diagnosed with the virus two days prior. As a result, the group will not be participating in the filming for episode of the upcoming second season of Mnet’s TV competition Queendom.

