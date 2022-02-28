Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

If you've been online in the past few months, odds are you've seen a TV fan mention Netflix's Squid Game. The hit k-drama has swept the globe since its premiere September 17, 2021, reaching no. 1 on 90 countries in 10 days and becoming the streamer's biggest ever non-English show. The series has become the Netflix's biggest-ever show, period, surpassing the old record holder Bridgerton less than a month after its release, and is considered worth $900 million in value to Netflix. It's also made history in terms of acting accolades, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung becoming the first winners for a non-English series at the 2022 SAG Awards.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO