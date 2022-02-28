ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of 'Squid Game' want to bring back dead characters for the show's second season. The South...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

'Squid Game' Season 2: Everything We Know

If you've been online in the past few months, odds are you've seen a TV fan mention Netflix's Squid Game. The hit k-drama has swept the globe since its premiere September 17, 2021, reaching no. 1 on 90 countries in 10 days and becoming the streamer's biggest ever non-English show. The series has become the Netflix's biggest-ever show, period, surpassing the old record holder Bridgerton less than a month after its release, and is considered worth $900 million in value to Netflix. It's also made history in terms of acting accolades, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung becoming the first winners for a non-English series at the 2022 SAG Awards.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

‘Million Dollar Island’: NBC Orders New Adventure Reality Show

If you can’t get enough of Survivor (heading into its 42nd season on CBS), you’re going to want to watch the new adventure reality show coming to NBC. The network has teamed with Studio Lambert to produce Talpa’s new adventure reality show, Million Dollar Island (working title). The ultimate prize is a share of $1 million.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

2022 SAG Awards: 'Squid Game' Cast Share Their Season 2 Ideas (Exclusive)

The cast of Squid Game has some ideas for season 2. Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday where they shared what they plan to bring back some of the dead characters from season 1 for the Netflix series' second season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Squid#Episodes#Log In#South Korean
The Sanford Herald

Farrah Forke has died, aged 54.

‘Wings’ actress Farrah Forke has died, aged 54. The ‘Lois and Clark’ star passed away from cancer at her home in Texas. on February 25. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Dolph Lundgren: The Expendables 4 will be the biggest movie yet

Dolph Lundgren says 'The Expendables 4' will be the biggest movie in the franchise yet. The 64-year-old star is reprising his role as Gunner Jensen in the new installment of the action franchise and says the budget for the new movie will be bigger than any of its predecessors. Thank...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Home and Away brings back another character for Dean Thompson storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode in Australia (February 22), which some UK readers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has brought back Dean Thompson's son Jai Simmons for another guest appearance. River Jarvis reprised his role as Jai in Tuesday's episode on Channel 7 in Australia,...
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Nicola Coughlan: I feel like a competition winner

Nicola Coughlan still feels like a "competition winner". The 35-year-old actress was working a regular job five years ago, but is now known around the world after starring in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton', and Nicola admits she's still trying to come to terms with her new-found fame. Thank you...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

The squid game is just the beginning

For a long time, Korean productions began to gain notoriety in the West. Streaming platforms like Netflix contributed a lot to popularize series and movies from that region of the world. Mistakenly, many of the viewers on this side of the pond believed that the Asian titles were limited to the anime or the so-called k-drama. titles like the squid game they proved otherwise. In a interview recently, the protagonist of this television show, Lee Jung Jaeshowed his optimism about the future of Korean film and television.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Roush Review: Giving Up the Ghost in ‘Shining Vale’

All snark and no wit makes Shining Vale, Starz’s miserable misfire of a horror-comedy, a chore to even try to describe. Burdened with the double handicap of being neither funny nor scary — except in its toxic unpleasantness — the blessedly half-hour series casts Courteney Cox as her most brittle character to date. Pat Phelps is a struggling softcore-porn author whose fling with a hot handyman has led her broken family (including Greg Kinnear, wasting his charisma as her chipper hubby Terry) to move from Brooklyn into a Connecticut mansion that appears to be haunted.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
Florida Star

VIDEO: Urban Explorer Finds Dead Squid And Shark In Abandoned Aquarium

An urban explorer entered an abandoned aquarium in Spain and was shocked to find a dead squid on the floor and a rotting shark in a tank. Juliette, 24, from the French city of Lyon, filmed her discovery during her visit to Spain and posted a clip on her TikTok page. The video quickly went viral, reaching nearly 5 million views.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy