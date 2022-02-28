Police beat for Monday, Feb. 28
Morgan County
Jacksonville Police
THEFTS, BURGLARIES
• A lion statue was stolen from outside a building in the 300 block of West College Avenue between 4 p.m. Thursday and 8:39 a.m. Saturday.
• A bicycle was stolen from the 800 block of South East Street, according to a report filed at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.
• Property was stolen from a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street between Thursday and Saturday.
OTHER REPORTS
• Police were called to McDonald's at 520 W. Morton Ave. at 8:02 p.m. Saturday after a woman in the drive-through was seen punching and hitting herself in the face. The woman drove away and could not be located.
Compiled by David C.L. Bauer
Comments / 0