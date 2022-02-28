ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Monday, Feb. 28

By David C.L. Bauer
 5 days ago
Jacksonville Police

Jacksonville Police

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• A lion statue was stolen from outside a building in the 300 block of West College Avenue between 4 p.m. Thursday and 8:39 a.m. Saturday.

• A bicycle was stolen from the 800 block of South East Street, according to a report filed at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.

• Property was stolen from a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street between Thursday and Saturday.

OTHER REPORTS

• Police were called to McDonald's at 520 W. Morton Ave. at 8:02 p.m. Saturday after a woman in the drive-through was seen punching and hitting herself in the face. The woman drove away and could not be located.

Compiled by David C.L. Bauer

