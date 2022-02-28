Indian’s FTR Carbon is a Sporty Naked Bike With Flat Track Influences

It appears like Reebok has changed hands once again. Formerly owned by German sportswear giant adidas, Reebok has recently been acquired by the Authentic Brands Group (ABG). As far as fashion and licensing conglomerates are concerned ABG has quite the portfolio, spanning everything from legacy fashion brands like Eddie Bauer and Brooks Brothers — to the likenesses (or, brands) of Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. The sale is basically a sign of failure on adidas' part, who bet on Reebok's legacy to garner cool and establish a better foothold in the U.S. — and, by extension, bring in profits. As sportswear giants like Nike and adidas offload extra brands in an effort to galvanize their own eponymous labels in a post-pandemic retail environment, and brands like Reebok continue to flounder somewhere in the middle between cult drops (like its blockbuster JJJJound releases) and general market obscurity, a partner like ABG should help Reebok optimize its distribution model and cut costs as it tries to both handle product and get it into stores. Time will tell if this will be the catalyst for the rebound Reebok needs to stay relevant in a buzzing sneaker and sportswear industry. Whatever Reebok's fate will be in the future, today, we're delivering the download on Sonos' affordable portable speaker, Sagamore Spirit's rum cask-finished whiskey and a Razor scooter revival. This is Today in Gear.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO