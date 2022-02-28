ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK defence secretary: I don't think Putin wants to use nuclear weapons

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjNDL_0eR0yt2o00
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves a television studio in central London, Britain, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday that he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in his pursuit of Ukraine, days after the former Soviet republic invaded its neighbour.

"We should be worried that a state like Russia believes that the rules don't apply to them, whether that is invading Ukraine or using nerve agent in Salisbury, but fundamentally a deterrent is what it is, a deterrent," Wallace told Times Radio.

"As much as he might be ambitious for Ukraine, I don't think he wants to go into that space."

Reporting by William Schomberg and Muvija M, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Vladimir Putin
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine#Nuclear Deterrent#British#Russian#Times Radio
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
WCBD Count on 2

Lindsey Graham: Putin is doing “exactly what Hitler did” as Russia begins invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday called for tougher sanctions against the Russian government — and oligarchs — just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist-led Ukrainian regions, effectively setting the foundation for a Russian incursion into the sovereign country. Graham doubled down on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy