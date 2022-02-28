Daily statistical milestones: JaVale McGee moves past LaMarcus Aldridge and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

JaVale McGee No. 63 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge with 1,187 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Bo Outlaw and Adonal Foyle

Hassan Whiteside No. 75 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits with 1,112 blocks. He’s now 4 away from P.J. Brown

Evan Fournier No. 75 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins and Terrence Ross with 1,229 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from D.J. Augustin

Robert Covington No. 92 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wesley Person with 1,152 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jameer Nelson

Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Kevin Martin

LeBron James No. 97 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Darryl Dawkins with 1,025 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Chris Dudley

Paul Millsap No. 156 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Russell with 14,525 points. He’s now 26 away from Allan Houston

Devin Booker No. 156 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 936 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Voshon Leonard

Terry Rozier No. 168 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jared Dudley and Ersan Ilyasova with 889 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Donovan Mitchell

Mike Conley No. 180 in points now

Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,982 points. He’s now 36 away from Fred Brown

Andrew Wiggins No. 196 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 806 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Morrow

Nikola Jokic No. 202 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tom Henderson with 3,138 assists. He’s now 3 away from Gerald Henderson

Jayson Tatum No. 210 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Fred VanVleet with 761 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Jamal Mashburn

Jerami Grant No. 218 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 604 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Armen Gilliam

Tony Snell No. 229 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 719 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kelly Olynyk

Reggie Jackson No. 233 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Weiss with 2,932 assists. He’s now 2 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Antonio Daniels

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gary Harris and Seth Curry

Dennis Schroeder No. 246 in assists now

Moved ahead of Elfrid Payton, Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,858 assists. He’s now tied with Beno Udrih

Bryn Forbes No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jaylen Brown, Mickael Pietrus, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Carlos Delfino and Danny Ferry with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Byron Russell

Jaylen Brown No. 249 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Carlos Delfino with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bryn Forbes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on if his knee is affecting his play: “I don’t think it’s affecting my play.” – 1:02 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James on the game: “Tonight, from the six minute point of the second quarter to the third, no answer.” – 12:59 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Lakers drop to 27-33, starting their post-ASB stretch 0-2. They were outscored 82-58 over the final 26 minutes of the game. LeBron James finished with 32 points. The game ended in a chorus of boos.

Up next: vs. Dallas on Tuesday. – 12:28 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Pretend this was legal. Who says no:

The Lakers agree to bench LeBron and AD for the rest of the year. The Pelicans waive their 2023 swap rights and their right to defer the 2024 pick the Lakers owe them to 2025.

Pels would basically guarantee themselves a top-10 pick this year – 12:22 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Bron and Russ being out there feels more like Vogel telling them to lay in the bed they made tonight – 12:18 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar LeBron, there’s a team that has never booed their home team, you are a big fan of their GM and they have 7 draft picks in Bronny’s draft class. 🤷 – 12:16 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Ingram is just GIVING it to the Lakers. Goodness. No spirit or fight out there from the home team.

Gotta factor in the injuries but man … it is astonishing to see a LeBron James team this punchless.

He’s never had less help and never needed more. – 11:56 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Pelicans 95, Lakers 65

The third quarter was a calamity of errors — turnovers, missed layups, boos. LA’s body language and effort said it all. In a disappointing season full of lows, this is a new low point. LA is up to 21 turnovers — LeBron & Russ each have 7. – 11:55 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner Ingram finishes over LeBron to take a 30 point lead.

That’s a sentence some people will like. – 11:53 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Naji Marshall swatted LeBron off the backboard. Hang the banner. – 11:53 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland Ultimate respect for his talent, but more he plays more we see LeBron should never be a GM – 11:46 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel CJ McCollum pull-up 3-pointer makes it a 72-53 lead for the Pelicans … and then LeBron James whips a cross court bounce pass to someone sitting courtside. – 11:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Boo birds here in the arena as LeBron turns it over on an attempted cross court bounce pass, and the Lakers fall behind by 22 points in the third quarter. – 11:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory LeBron is getting zero lift on his jumper tonight. You can tell that knee isn’t right. – 11:29 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Pelicans 51, Lakers 40

Awful end to the half for LA, who was outscored 10-3 over the final 2:31 to turn a 4-point deficit into an 11-point deficit. LeBron James has 13 points. No other Laker is in double figures. LA has 16 turnovers to just 8 assists. – 11:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 1st half: Pelicans 51, Lakers 40

Ingram 11 pts

McCollum 7 pts (3-9 FG)

Valanciunas 6 pts & 6 rebs

One of the ugliest halves basketball I’ve seen all year. Lakers turned the ball over 16 times. The Pels shot 4-14 on 3s, 5-10 on FTs. LeBron and Russ have been rough. – 11:07 PM

Bill Oram @billoram Ugly Russ turnover leads to a Herb Jones breakaway and the Pelicans go up 14 before LeBron bank in a 3 to send Lakers into halftime trailing 51-40. – 11:05 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers LeBron was ball-watching on that Snell three like he was a spectator in the crowd. AK – 11:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba First bit of burst from LeBron all game – 11:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Four turnovers apiece for LeBron and Westbrook now, as LAL’s total climbs to 13.

LAL got within 1 before the most recent 2 TO’s sparked a 6-0 NOP run to put them up 40-33. – 10:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba LeBron isn’t moving well at all – 10:56 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel For instance, did you guys catch Carmelo Anthony lazily double CJ McCollum without any regard for Jonas Valanciunas (Melo’s man) who walked into the lane totally unabated and scored the lay-in over LeBron? – 10:45 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel This Lakers defense is hysterically bad with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the front court. Wow. – 10:44 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha First quarter: Pelicans 24, Lakers 20

The Lakers had nine turnovers in the first quarter — seven of which came from their starters (three from Dwight Howard). This new starting unit’s offense continues to be subpar. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. LeBron James has 6. – 10:39 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Lakers trail 24-20 after 1.

Last game, they were 0 for 10 from 3 in the 1st Q against the Clippers, and started 0 for 5 tonight until THT hit one in the final minute.

Big issue was turnovers, with Dwight Howard committing 3,

and LeBron, Westbrook and Monk 2 each. – 10:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Ed Malloy on LAC possession after the review: “We deemed that it was a … good blocked shot, so it is technically an inadvertent whistle. Replay review showed that when the whistle was blown Robert Covington had control of the basketball, therefore, Los Angeles got possession.” – 10:32 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Jayson Tatum’s final game as a 23-year old is Tuesday. Tonight he passed Anthony Davis into what will be his final spot, 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for players 23 and under.

Trailing only LeBron, KD, Melo, T-Mac, Kobe, Booker, Shaq, KAT, Dwight, Wiggins and Giannis – 10:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James trying to attack the basket early. I suspect the Pelicans will start throwing defending LeBron withs some of their bigger players – 10:16 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard #Pistons Dwane Casey on finishing the game with Killian Hayes: “I thought he was doing a better job on (Terry) Rozier and using his size and slowing him down.” – 10:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Casey said he though Killian was doing the best job on Rozier, which is why he finished the game. – 10:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa On closing the game with Killian, Casey said he liked his job defensively on Rozier and how he moved the ball. – 10:15 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Herbert Jones opens defensively against LeBron. CJ McCollum matched up with Westbrook, a player he’s very familiar with from playing in same division and meeting in West playoffs – 10:13 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 I can’t believe LeBron couldn’t believe he fouled Jaxson Hayes. – 10:13 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Final: Pistons 127, #Hornets 126 (OT)

Welp, 15-game winning streak over Detroit is snapped.

Terry Rozier 33 pts, 5 rebs, 2 ast

Miles Bridges 29 pts, 10 rebs, 5 ast

LaMelo 17 pts, 7 rebs, 7 ast

Up next: at Milwaukee tomorrow – 9:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane The explanation Stephen Silas got as to why the Clippers were awarded possession after their successful challenge is that Robert Covington had the ball when the whistle blew. He didn’t seem pumped with that explanation – 9:51 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio We cover all the bases w/@Ian_OConnor tonight on @fox5ny #SportsXtra …from latest baseball talks & how lockout could impact fans, to his newest book. We take a deep dive into #COACHK & how Ian searched to find the answer to how Mike Krzyzewski become the NCAA winningest coach! pic.twitter.com/mky9cfXr9n – 9:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Terry Rozier has been ridiculous tonight. – 9:39 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Lakers rolling with the same starters against the Pelicans tonight:

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Trevor Ariza

Austin Reaves

Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Same starting lineup for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, Russ, Dwight, Ariza, Reaves – 9:30 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa That was a nice finish by Cade. Pistons briefly took the lead, but Rozier responded with a 3. Charlotte up 112-110 with less than two minutes left – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “It’s not just on Coach, it’s not just on Jae. It’s on all of us. We were on desperation trying to come back anyway. I don’t think we should’ve been in that situation.” Devin Booker.

#Suns yield 14-point lead in 118-114 loss to Utah. Up nine in 3rd. #Jazz https://t.co/qw0mcr9GTI pic.twitter.com/BwuLqphjtT – 9:19 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers come out of this timeout with 3 minutes to go in the fourth quarter going small, with Zubac off the floor, Covington back on. – 9:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Frustration challenge here by Jason Kidd. From our vantage point, Dwight Powell sent Canadian teammate Andrew Wiggins flying chasing after a loose ball. Very tough to overturn something like this. – 9:07 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews In addition to Wiggins’ 13 first-half points, he held the Mavericks to 2-of-11 shooting and forced three turnovers when he was the primary defender. He and Gary Payton II held Luka Doncic to just 1-of-8 FG and four turnovers. H/T @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Just learning.” Devin Booker after #Suns 118-114 loss to Utah. pic.twitter.com/eJDQrOUebD – 9:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Mavs fall into early 18 point hole, cut it to six late in the 2nd, before outscored 8-2 in final 3 min going 1-5. and trail 60-48. GS physical w/Doncic who has 5 TOs, and also picked up tech 13. He and Dinwiddie 12 pts. Curry & Wiggins 13 for GS. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Terry Rozier is cooking. Has 12 points here in the third quarter and is up to 23 (9 of 15) tonight. #Hornets are on a 9-0 run and lead the Pistons 78-74. – 8:42 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Danuel House steps up to defend Devin Booker down the stretch of Jazz’s win over Suns https://t.co/QFI6eZ01Zw pic.twitter.com/yh8IiWCXM0 – 8:35 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Frank Vogel confirmed LeBron James is playing tonight. – 8:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. Lakers had listed LeBron earlier as questionable – 8:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Though LeBron James was officially listed as “questionable” in the earlier game notes, Frank Vogel confirms he’s in. Avery Bradley remains out today against the Pelicans. – 8:24 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 LeBron James will play tonight, Frank Vogel says. – 8:24 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James will play tonight despite QUESTIONABLE designation. – 8:23 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play vs. #Pelicans. He was listed as questionable on injury report – 8:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU It will be interesting to see how second half rotation shakes out.

Brandon Boston Jr. wasn’t able to do much with his early clock, Amir Coffey never got going after coming in late, going small didn’t help, and Kennard went scoreless. Covington was only reserve in the black +/- – 8:19 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS After 1: Warriors 37, Mavericks 24

-After Wiggins misses 2/3 FTs, he gets cranky, scores 11 pts on 4/5 FGs

-Curry/GP2 7 pts ea

-score 9 pts off 6 DAL turnovers – 8:15 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22 Warriors lead Dallas 37-24 at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 11 points. They’ve held the Mavericks to 36.8 percent shooting and have five steals. Golden State is also 6-10 from 3-point range. – 8:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Halftime: Pistons 58, #Hornets 54

Terry Rozier 11 points

Cody Martin 11 points

LaMelo 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors rip off a 27-12 start on the Mavericks. Gary Payton II (despite limping on that shin) active on defense, bothering Doncic. Wiggins hitting shots after quiet return from break. Ball zinging around. Four Curry assists. Has 18 his last four quarters. – 8:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Eric Lewis hits Terry Rozier with a technical foul. Rozier was unhappy he was whistled for a foul on a Cade Cunningham drive. Replays showed Rozier was right. He didn’t foul him. – 7:56 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA “It keeps you wanting to comeback to work everyday.”

Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins tells Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson about the motivation that comes from playing for a championship #DubNation

Golden State hosts Dallas Now on NBA Radio! Listen:https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/1GbMsfQmVO – 7:28 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Moses Moody is starting in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph, GPII, Wiggins and Looney – 7:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Sometimes as a journalist you run off the entire play you’re asking about, thus giving the player no room to answer the question.

My bad.

Devin Booker made something out of my question on the play Jae Crowder turned the ball over. Later said he could’ve called timeout. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dYHThpheoz – 7:15 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Same starters for Mavs: Luka, Brunson, Bullock, DFS and Powell.

For W’s: Curry, Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starters tonight vs Mavericks

Steph Curry

Moses Moody

Gary Payton II

Andrew Wiggins

Kevin Looney – 7:03 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Moody, Curry

6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman “Felt like we were in Philly” #Knicks fall to Harden’s #Sixers at Garden as Evan Fournier questions fourth-quarter mindset after late collapse #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/27/kni… – 6:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane The Clippers have more players on their roster that were with the Rockets when the 2020 season was suspended than the Rockets.

Robert Covington and Isaiah Hartenstein are currently with the Clips and only Eric Gordon remains from the pre-bubble Rockets – 6:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Danuel House: Me and Royce, we wanted to make it harder on Booker tonight. He had 30 points, but we just tried to give him different looks – 6:46 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Danuel House, on what he was trying to do vs. Devin Booker: “Just give him different looks, not make it easy. He’s a talented scorer. Me and Royce made it harder for him.” – 6:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “It’s not just on coach, it’s not just on Jae, it’s on all of us.”

Devin Booker said he could’ve called the timeout on that last possession too, and that the Suns’ awareness in those situations has to be better – 6:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “We just have to move on from it. We preach not wanting to lose 2 games in a row, and that was our mindset and we lost it.”

Devin Booker said he still thinks the Suns are in a good position, just need to regroup – 6:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jae Crowder said he was trying to get Devin Booker the ball on that last play, but he saw Mike Conley creeping up, which is what forced what wound up happening – 6:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “I’m more confused than anybody about the challenges.”

Monty Williams after he challenged a foul on Devin Booker late.

Challenge was successful, but the refs found a foul on Cam Johnson.

Williams said he’s not concerned about fine. Wants more clarity on challenge rule. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DvbGjO7n9x – 6:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “Listen, I am like, more confused than anybody about the challenges.” – Monty Williams on the Devin Booker foul that was overturned to a foul on Cam Johnson – 6:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Quin Snyder, on finishing the game with House: “With some of the depth that we have, we have opportunities to play guys in certain situations. … Danuel was doing an excellent job. Royce was the first guy up off the bench talking to him.” Said House was making Booker work. – 6:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: UTA 118, PHX 114

Booker: 30-7-7, 12-24 FG

Cam Johnson: 23-5-4, 7-11 FG

Ayton: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 11-15 FG

Mitchell: 26 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-20 FG

Suns lose back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 27 – 6:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Conley does make his assigned 1 FT, and Jazz will win this one.

Two consecutive big wins for the Jazz against their likely first and second round opponents.

House wasn’t considered a “stopper” pre-Utah, but his defensive effort and ability has changed the Jazz dynamic some. – 6:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Huge turnover by Crowder with #Suns having a chance to tie game with 3.

Conley fouled after timeout.

Splits FTs. #Suns down four with 1.1 seconds left. – 6:03 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Conley makes 1 of 2….Jazz up 118-114 with 1.1 second remaining. – 6:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Mike Conley hits 1 of 2 FTs, so that’ll do it. Suns down 4 with 1.1 seconds left – 6:02 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Conley gets fouled. The Jazz need one free throw from him to win the game – 6:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Suns decide not to call timeout … confusion from Johnson/Crowder/Booker … ball thrown out of bounds. Wow. Jazz will have it, up 117-114 with 2.1 to go. – 6:01 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Conley will have 2 FTs, needs just one of them – 6:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Oh man. What an awful way to lose. Suns got a stop and a rebound, but Crowder throws it over Devin Booker’s head and it’ll be Jazz ball with 2.1 seconds left. Rare lapse in judgement from the vet there – 6:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker said we’re not done yet – 5:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3. Has 30. #Suns down five. – 5:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns challenge was successful on Booker not getting the foul, but then the foul was credited to Cam Johnson. # – 5:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty Williams challenged that foul call on Devin Booker and it’s a successful challenge…but video review determined it’s a foul on Cam Johnson instead – 5:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Huge Gobert block of Ayton.

Then Danuel House Jr. with another 3. #Suns down 113-106 as Booker answers. – 5:50 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Jazz closing with Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert and …. House. – 5:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Timeout, Suns. Jazz are up 110-104, in a really good spot with 3:07 left.

Looks like Gobert will come back in for final 3 min. Can Jazz contain Booker? If they do, they should come out with a win on ABC. – 5:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker with 25. Now 3-of-6 from 3.

#Suns down six with 3:07 left in game. – 5:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jordan Clarkson is killing the Suns tonight. He’s got 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting off the bench. Suns back within 6 after Booker’s corner 3, but they need stops now – 5:45 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Phoenix is still capable of playing at an extremely high level without Paul. One of the reasons is because Booker can play the one at a high level and then you have Johnson/Bridges/Crowder on the floor together. Not many wing trios better – 5:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker back in at the 8:39 mark. Book is heading for a 40-minute night – 5:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Gobert out. Whiteside in.

Ayton in, McGee out.

Booker in, Holiday out.

#Suns down three with 8:39 left. – 5:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Here come Ayton and Booker. Booker will end up at 39 minutes if the game stays close. – 5:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns open fourth with Holiday, Shamet, Johnson, Crowder and McGee.

#Jazz now have Conley, Clarkson, O’Neale, Gay and Gobert

#Suns down two as Johnson hits 3. Has team-high 23. – 5:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker’s already at 31 minutes and getting a breather to start the 4Q. I’d imagine he’ll be back in a couple minutes and play the rest of the way through – 5:29 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Jazz close the 3rd quarter on a 16-3 run and lead 94-89.

House really made things tough for Booker, and Mitchell was phenomenal. – 5:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: UTA 94, PHX 89

Booker: 17-6-6, 7-15 FG

Ayton: 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 9-11 FG

Cam Johnson: 20 Pts, 6-9 FG

Mitchell: 23 Pts, 7-16 FG

Jazz close 3Q on 16-3 run – 5:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Booker and Bridges have played 31 min at the end of the 3rd… you figure they’ll have to rest at least 4 minutes in the 4th. – 5:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker with the rip-through tribute to Chris Paul! – 5:23 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker gets the rip-through in the bonus. An ode to the Point God, Chris Paul. – 5:23 PM

David Locke @DLocke09 House making Booker, who plays all 12 of the quarter, work on every possession has lead to back to back fatigue plays by Booker. A pull up three and not getting back in transition. – 5:23 PM

David Locke @DLocke09 Having a 2nd defender when Royce O’Neale is out of the game is an important addition for the Utah Jazz. Danuel House is doing a great job making Devin Booker work for every foot on the court. – 5:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Clarkson 3 was off Booker not finding a man in semi-transition. Almost never makes those mistakes anymore. Those will come more with fatigue, though. – 5:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba If the Jazz and Suns get into a series, Danuel House needs to play as many possessions on Booker as possible. – 5:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Trent Forrest, why are you going under Devin Booker screens – 5:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3. #Suns up six. – 5:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 60 #Jazz 56 H.

PHX: Ayton 17 (8-of-10 FGs), Johnson 13, Booker 12. Team: 51.1% FG (4-of-11 from 3). 24 points in the paint.

UTA: Mitchell 11 (3-of-10 FGs), Conley 10. Team: 45.1% FG (8-of-18 from 3). 24 points in the paint.

Turnovers: UTA 6 PHX 4

Lead changes: 4

Ties: 7. – 4:44 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Jazz trail the Suns 60-56 at halftime. Mitchell hasn’t been the same since tweaking his lower leg in the first quarter. The burst hasn’t been there. Conley has 10. Ayton has 17 for Phoenix. He’s been great in the second quarter – 4:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 60, UTA 56

Ayton: 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 8-10 FG

Booker: 12-5-3, 5-11 FG

Cam Johnson: 13 Pts, 4-6 FG

Mitchell: 11 Pts, 3-10 FG – 4:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Bridges tip-in of Booker missed 3.

#Suns up six. – 4:40 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Holiday back in for the last 2ish minutes of the half. That’s a good tweak to take a little more off Booker’s plate. – 4:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Coming out of the half I’d watch if the Jazz make a stronger effort to attack Devin Booker in isolation.

They keep running off screens and getting matched up with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges who swallow up Conley and Mitchell’s size.

They can both beat Book off the dribble. – 4:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker lost ball as Clarkson with the steal.

Then he fouls Bogdanovic in transition. Basket good.

Misses FT. #Suns up five as Ayton scores on other end. Has 11. – 4:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Snyder likes to mix and match his starters into the reserves. Gobert is now taking a quick breather, along with Conley. Good opening here for the Suns – 4:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Current #Suns lineup:

Holiday, Shamet, Johnson, Craig and Ayton. Booker getting rest.

#Suns up 39-37. – 4:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin JaVale McGee with some ball handling before finding a way to finish over Gobert off glass. Tie game. #Suns #Jazz – 4:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Conley 3.

#Suns down 3. – 4:13 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan A few days ago, Quin Snyder said a 20-point lead in the NBA is nothing…

Suns led by 14 with 6:18 left in the first. The game is now tied 32-32.

Booker vs. Mitchell, Whiteside vs. McGee dunk off, both teams shooting well — we’ve got a fun one in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz End 1Q: Jazz 32, Suns 32. Utah closes on a 22-8 run to tie things up. Nice 3 from Gay, beautiful lob by JC to Rudy for a reverse alley-oop. 11p by Don, 10p from Booker. – 4:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba End of a funnnn first quarter. The Suns and Jazz are tied at 32-32…..Danuel House jr. came in and flipped the game defensively. Cooled Booker down a bit. – 4:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: PHX 32, UTA 32

Booker: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-8 FG

Cam Johnson: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG

Ayton: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG

Mitchell: 11 Pts, 3-6 FG

Jazz close 1Q on 8-2 run – 4:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Rudy Gay 3. #Suns lead down to two. – 4:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Rudy Gay on the floor for the first time – 4:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz are staying attached thanks essentially to Donovan Mitchell’s 3-point shooting. Booker has yet to be bothered on offense, though. – 4:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 5-of-6. 10 points, 3 rebounds, two assists. #Suns up 32-26. 2:03 left in 1st. – 4:03 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Booker and Mitchell are bananas, man….the respective fan bases need to stop arguing over them. They are both fantastic basketball players – 4:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Friday night was one of those games where Booker’s elite shotmaking wasn’t quite where it normally is but boy is it in the building today – 4:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker is putting on a shot-making clinic to start this one. 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting early – 4:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker with eight on 4-of-5 FGs. Hasn’t taken a 3. #Suns up 30-26 as Whiteside scores again. . – 4:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz OMG, Hassan Whiteside! 😂 – 4:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Whiteside steal, one-handed transition slam over McGee.

McGee offensive rebound, two-handed cram over Whiteside.

Backup bigs going at it. #Suns up 28-22. – 4:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Hassan Whiteside got JaVale McGee off the dribble with the poster, so McGee gets him back with the put-back slam on the other end and talks to Utah’s bench about it. They were both laughing about it running back down the court – 4:01 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Javale and Hassan!!! That was fun!! – 4:01 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah We all wanted the Hassan vs. JaVale game and NOW WE HAVE IT 😂😂🙏🏼🙏🏼 – 4:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin If Jazz don’t blitz Booker, he’ll get to a spot to shoot a jumper.

Mitchell answered Booker’s tough two with three, fouled by Booker.

Hits FT. #Suns up 26-20. – 3:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin McGee, Holiday in for Ayton, Johnson. #Suns – 3:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Holiday and McGee first in off the bench for Johnson and Ayton – 3:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker midrange. More under control, but #Jazz aren’t blitzing him like New Orleans did. #Suns up 24-13 as Mitchell hits 3. – 3:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Cam Johnson guarding Conley. #Suns up 22-10 as Johnson finds Ayton with slip pass off dribble penetration.

Johnson playing like he wants that rookie extension before the start of next season. – 3:55 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Final: 76ers 125, Knicks 109.

Knicks fall to 25-36 on the season, 12th in the East. They have lost 15 of 18.

• Barrett 24-5-6

• Randle 16-10-7

• Fournier 24 pts

• Quickley 21 & 5

• Embiid 37 & 9 (23-27 FTs)

• Harden 29-10-16

79 combined free-throw attempts in the game. – 3:41 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA Is [Devin Booker] going to be more of a facilitator?

Brian Scalabrine tells Frank Isola who needs to step up for the Suns while Chris Paul is out with a right thumb injury.

Suns host the Jazz now on NBA Radio! Listen: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/2a8JJjpK32 – 3:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Big lineup for Phoenix today. Devin Booker at the point, Cam Johnson and Bridges and Crowder all on the wings with Ayton in the middle

Means Mike Conley is going to have to guard way up. I would probably put him on Crowder. – 3:26 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps After 3 here at MSG: 76ers 90, Knicks 89.

3’s attempted by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 4-8

3’s attempted by the rest of the 76ers: 2-for-16 (and Georges Niang is 2-for-4).

Embiid has 29/6, Harden 20/7/13/5 for Philly.

Fournier has 24, Knicks shooting 10/24 from 3. – 3:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, the 76ers lead the Knicks 91-89.

• Barrett 16-5-4

• Randle 16-8-6

• Fournier 24 pts

• Quickley 13 pts

• Embiid 29 & 6

• Harden 20-7-13, 5 stls – 3:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Devin Booker (far end) and Donovan Mitchell getting ready. #Suns #Jazz #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/heYU1uvgMv – 2:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Evan Fournier has made five 3s tonight, which gives him 178 made 3s on the season, tying him with Allan Houston in 2002-03 for the fifth-most in a single season in Knicks history.

Franchise record is John Starks (217) in 1994-95. Pretty realistic chance Fournier breaks that. – 2:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Devin Booker getting ready. #Suns vs. #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/efMvYl7PKK – 2:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper Harden has 15 points and 10 assists in the first half. Embiid, who ended the half on the floor behind the Knicks bench after trying to block a Fournier 3, has 20 points. Fournier has 14, Barrett 12, Randle 11. Knicks are losing. – 2:16 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. 76ers lead the Knicks 65-56.

• Barrett 12-2-5

• Fournier 14 pts

• Randle 11-5-2

• Sims 10 rebs

• Embiid 20 pts

• Harden 15-5-10

• Maxey 14 & 6

Knicks shooting 49-43-50 w/ 11 TOs. Sixers shooting 51-35-81 w/ 6 TOs. – 2:15 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Rudy Gay is back for the @Utah Jazz.

Jared Butler remains out, but this is the healthiest the Jazz have been since Christmas. – 2:01 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Rudy Gay is officially in for today against the Suns – 2:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE today for the Jazz vs. Phoenix. – 2:01 PM