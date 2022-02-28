ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

By Mark Berman
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press. I kicked out Rutgers after it lost to Michigan and Wisconsin. And I also have a new No. 1, after the top seven teams on my ballot last week all lost this past week....

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech-Clemson men's basketball preview capsule

Records: Virginia Tech 19-11, 11-8 ACC; Clemson 15-15, 7-12 Notes: This is the regular-season finale for both teams. … Virginia Tech is tied with Virginia for sixth place. If UVa loses Saturday and if the Hokies also beat Clemson, the Hokies will be the sixth seed in the ACC tournament and UVa will be the seventh seed. Otherwise, UVa will be the sixth seed and Tech will be the seventh seed. … Clemson, which is in 10th place, has won three straight games (home against Wake Forest, at Boston College, home against Georgia Tech). Clemson forward PJ Hall (15.5 ppg) missed all three games with a foot injury. … Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (10.3 ppg), who had missed eight games with a broken clavicle, returned to action in Wednesday's win over Georgia Tech. … Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.5 points for the Tigers, while David Collins averages 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. … Virginia Tech has won seven of the last eight games in this series, including the past three. … ESPN's Joe Lunardi moved Virginia Tech up into the final spot in his "First Four Out" for the NCAA Tournament in his "Bracketology" on Friday morning. … The Hokies were No. 32 in the NCAA's NET rankings Friday. Clemson was No. 85, meaning this will either be a Quad 2 win or a Quad 2 loss for the Hokies' resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

UVa fires women's basketball coach Tina Thompson

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Her words were too late on Jan. 27, and the on-court product had suffered long enough. Virginia could’ve fired Tina Thompson that night if it felt compelled to. “There is no excuse for not competing consistently,” Thompson said in the aftermath of UVa’s 71-42 home blowout...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech wins in ACC quarterfinals despite Kitley injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second straight day, a Virginia Tech starter was hurt in the ACC women's basketball tournament. This time, it was the best player in the conference. But the Hokies still won. Even though star center Elizabeth Kitley suffered a shoulder injury at the end of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Roanoke Times

No. 21 Virginia Tech cruises past Clemson in ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a record-breaking day for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team. The fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Hokies cruised past Clemson 82-60 in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum, recording the most lopsided ACC tournament win in their history. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
Roanoke Times

Minus Kitley, Virginia Tech loses in ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day after spraining her shoulder, Elizabeth Kitley put up shots before Virginia Tech's game Saturday. But the star center spent the game on the bench. Not surprisingly, the Hokies saw their ACC tournament run come to an end. Top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State beat...
GREENSBORO, NC
Roanoke Times

Big Man on Campus: Jake Stephens does it all for VMI

LEXINGTON — At 6-foot-11, Jake Stephens is the tallest student at VMI. So the senior center tries not to screw up on campus. "People definitely recognize you," Stephens said with a grin. "You're not going to slide by anywhere. You've got to follow all the rules because somebody sees you, they know who it is."
LEXINGTON, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSU sinks No. 12 Texas Tech’s Big 12 title hopes

(AP) — Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51 on Saturday, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race. Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

No glitz, no glamour, no problem: Virginia Tech receivers hungry to prove themselves

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech’s receivers coach Fontel Mines knows he’s inheriting one of the most unproven position groups on the roster. The departure of Tre Turner (NFL Draft) and Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky) left the Hokies with little returning experience. Turner and Robinson accounted for 45% of the team’s offensive production in the passing game over the last three years.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke Times

Kitley has sprained shoulder, misses game

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a sprained right shoulder in Virginia Tech's win Friday and did not play in the Hokies' 70-55 loss to N.C. State in the ACC semifinals today. Tech guard Cayla King, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's...
GREENSBORO, NC
Roanoke Times

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Virginia Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:. (four, one, two, four; FB: three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RICHMOND, VA
Roanoke Times

Watch: Radford High School beats Virginia H.S., 67-49

Watch the fourth quarter highlights as Radford High School beats Virginia High School 67-49 during their game at the Cregger Center at Roanoke College Friday, March 4, 2022, in Salem. Staff Photographer. Scott Yates has photographed for community newspapers since 2005 in Vermont, New Hampshire, Virginia and Illinois. He covers...
RADFORD, VA
Roanoke Times

Auburn boys kick it into higher playoff gear, rout Eastside 65-30

RINER — The rounding into postseason form process is accelerating for Auburn’s boys. The Eagles were near their best in all basketball phases while dispatching visiting Eastside 65-30 in a Class 1 quarterfinal Friday night. That evaluation drew no dispute from Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “We’ve been playing...
RINER, VA
Roanoke Times

Dawgs dig early hole, fall to Rivermen

PEORIA, Ill. – Lord-Anthony Grissom scored two goals as the Peoria Rivermen built a commanding early lead and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-3 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 1,710 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Rivermen (30-6-7) closed the first period with...
PEORIA, IL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL

