MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement.

Players and owners met for a 13th time with a session that started after 2 a.m. as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

